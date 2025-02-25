Live - Australia and South Africa in clash of heavyweights

Live
Live - Australia and South Africa in clash of heavyweightsBy Andrew McGlashan
The last time they met
Here's a reminder of how things played out the last time these team's played each other - it was quite the contest. Australia's bowling attack will look very different today.
A mouthwatering prospect
Hello everyone and welcome to this mouthwatering clash between Australia and South Africa. There’s a bit of history between these two sides. Group A has already been decided, will Group B follow a similar path? A win for either of these teams today will leave them with one foot in the semi-finals.
First thing to mention, is that we could be in for some weather-watch today. It’s very overcast, the covers are on and there’s been varying degrees of drizzle so far. Will keep you posted as we know more, while our ball-by-ball coverage will have all the latest.