Matches (5)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WPL (2)
Champions Trophy (1)
IDN vs BHR (1)
Match delayed by rain
7th Match, Group B (D/N), Rawalpindi, February 25, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy
PrevNext

Match yet to begin

Summary
Bet
Live Blog
Commentary
Stats
News
Squads
Table
Preview
Videos
Live
Updated 4 mins ago • Published Today

Live - Australia and South Africa in clash of heavyweights

By Andrew McGlashan

Join Match Day for all the build-up

Who are the favourites?

Pick your winner
21 votes
Australia
South Africa
1

The last time they met

Here's a reminder of how things played out the last time these team's played each other - it was quite the contest. Australia's bowling attack will look very different today.
1

A mouthwatering prospect

Hello everyone and welcome to this mouthwatering clash between Australia and South Africa. There’s a bit of history between these two sides. Group A has already been decided, will Group B follow a similar path? A win for either of these teams today will leave them with one foot in the semi-finals.
First thing to mention, is that we could be in for some weather-watch today. It’s very overcast, the covers are on and there’s been varying degrees of drizzle so far. Will keep you posted as we know more, while our ball-by-ball coverage will have all the latest.
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Champions Trophy

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ22040.863
IND22040.647
BAN2020-0.443
PAK2020-1.087
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA11022.140
AUS11020.475
ENG1010-0.475
AFG1010-2.140
Full Table