Matches (8)
WPL (2)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WCL 2 (1)
WI 4-Day (4)

Shaheens vs South Africa, Warm-up at Karachi, CT Warm-up, Feb 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Warm-up (D/N), Karachi, February 17, 2025, ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up Matches
PrevNext
Pakistan Shaheens FlagPakistan Shaheens
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
National Stadium, Karachi
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days17 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question