Matches (6)
World Cup 2023 (1)
SA v NZ (W) (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Live
13th Match (D/N), Delhi, October 15, 2023, ICC Cricket World Cup
PrevNext
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(9/50 ov) 75/0
England FlagEngland

England chose to field.

Current RR: 8.33
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 50/0 (10.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:AFG 314
Live
Scorecard
Live Blog
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Videos
Photos
News
BetNEW
Live
Updated 13 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - Afghanistan vs England, Delhi

By Danyal Rasool

And it's part of a larger pattern

That Woakes spell lasted three overs. Sam Curran now in
1

Woakes coming in for tap

It's been a bright start for Afghanistan, primarily at the expense of Chris Woakes. 31 of the 35 runs they scored in the first five overs came while Woakes was bowling. He began with 5 wides off the game's first ball, and while Reece Topley has kept things quiet at the other end, Gurbaz in particular has enjoyed himself against the right-armer.
1

Anthems are done, the action follows

The Afghanistan openers are walking out to bat now.
3
5
1
1

Match Day Live with Wasim Jaffer and Urooj Mumtaz

2
1

England win the toss and bowl

Jos Buttler reckons it's a good wicket they'd like to chase on. They'll do it with an unchanged team from the one that beat Bangladesh. "We had a good performance in the last match we'd like to back up today."
Hashmat admits they'd have liked to bowl first. "Above 300 will be a good target." They have one change to their side, with Najibullah Zadram sitting out while Ikram Alikhil comes in.
England: 1 Jonny Bairstow 2 Dawid Malan 3 Joe Root 4 Jos Buttler 5 Harry Brook 6 Liam Livingstone 7 Sam Curran 8 Chris Woakes 9 Adil Rashid 10 Mark Wood 11Reece Topley
Afghanistan: 1Rahmanullah Gurbaz 2 Ibrahim Zadran 3 Rahmat Shah 4Hashmatullah Shahidi 5 Azmatullah Omarzai 6 Mohammad Nabi Ikram Alikhil 8 Rashid Khan 9 Mujeeb ur Rehman 10 Naveen ul Haq 11 Fazal Haq Farooqi
1
1

Hello from Delhi

It's crunch time now for Afghanistan, having lost their first two games. England want to build on a win over Bangladesh after a chastening defeat against New Zealand. Toss coming up shortly.
3
1
1
1
Language
English
Win Probability
AFG 70.17%
AFGENG
100%50%100%AFG InningsENG Innings

Over 9 • AFG 75/0

Projected: AFG 314
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

Live Report - Afghanistan vs England, Delhi

Catch all the news, views, stats and colours on ESPNcricinfo's live blog

Live Report - Afghanistan vs England, Delhi

ODI World Cup digest: India hand out a drubbing in front of 100,000 plus; two teams lose captains

Pakistan suffered a major collapse in Ahmedabad while Kane Williamson and Dasun Shanaka have both been sidelined

ODI World Cup digest: India hand out a drubbing in front of 100,000 plus; two teams lose captains

England found themselves en route to Delhi but won't take Afghanistan lightly

Defending champions' "crisis" lasted all of five days before victory over Bangladesh got them back on track

England found themselves en route to Delhi but won't take Afghanistan lightly

Root back in rhythm at perfect time

But title ambitions set the tone for batter's World Cup performances

Root back in rhythm at perfect time

Trott hopes Rashid & Co bring 'joy and happiness' to post-earthquake Afghanistan

The players have been "brilliant" in their response to the disaster back home, their coach says

Trott hopes Rashid & Co bring 'joy and happiness' to post-earthquake Afghanistan
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Afghanistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
not out4629
Ibrahim Zadran
not out1926
Extras(nb 1, w 9)
Total75(0 wkts; 9 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC Cricket World Cup
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND33061.821
NZ33061.604
SA22042.360
PAK3214-0.137
ENG21120.553
BAN3122-0.699
SL2020-1.161
NED2020-1.800
AUS2020-1.846
AFG2020-1.907
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved