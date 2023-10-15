Live Report - Afghanistan vs England, Delhi

Live
Live Report - Afghanistan vs England, DelhiBy Danyal Rasool
And it's part of a larger pattern
That Woakes spell lasted three overs. Sam Curran now in
Woakes coming in for tap
It's been a bright start for Afghanistan, primarily at the expense of Chris Woakes. 31 of the 35 runs they scored in the first five overs came while Woakes was bowling. He began with 5 wides off the game's first ball, and while Reece Topley has kept things quiet at the other end, Gurbaz in particular has enjoyed himself against the right-armer.
Anthems are done, the action follows
The Afghanistan openers are walking out to bat now.
Match Day Live with Wasim Jaffer and Urooj Mumtaz
England win the toss and bowl
Jos Buttler reckons it's a good wicket they'd like to chase on. They'll do it with an unchanged team from the one that beat Bangladesh. "We had a good performance in the last match we'd like to back up today."
Hashmat admits they'd have liked to bowl first. "Above 300 will be a good target." They have one change to their side, with Najibullah Zadram sitting out while Ikram Alikhil comes in.
England: 1 Jonny Bairstow 2 Dawid Malan 3 Joe Root 4 Jos Buttler 5 Harry Brook 6 Liam Livingstone 7 Sam Curran 8 Chris Woakes 9 Adil Rashid 10 Mark Wood 11Reece Topley
Afghanistan: 1Rahmanullah Gurbaz 2 Ibrahim Zadran 3 Rahmat Shah 4Hashmatullah Shahidi 5 Azmatullah Omarzai 6 Mohammad Nabi Ikram Alikhil 8 Rashid Khan 9 Mujeeb ur Rehman 10 Naveen ul Haq 11 Fazal Haq Farooqi
Hello from Delhi
It's crunch time now for Afghanistan, having lost their first two games. England want to build on a win over Bangladesh after a chastening defeat against New Zealand. Toss coming up shortly.
