Live report - India vs Australia, World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma is a veeeeeery chillllllll guy … except when it comes to his cricket.

It is remarkable how much detail goes into his game. He tailors his training to bat 50 overs. It isn't about muscle with him. It's endurance. So he sat down with the support staff and worked out a way that brought the best out of him.

He values data. He believes it helps set up a game but in case it starts going away from him, then he doesn't mind indulging in instinct. It's the formula that's got him more IPL titles than he has limbs on his body. It's the reason India have trusted him with this World Cup campaign.

Pat Cummins is a veeeeeeeery chilllllllll guy ... except all of a sudden he became the Australian captain.

Back when the team was still navigating a rift between themselves and their coach, with plenty of outside interference, Cummins made a statement that was like the mic drop to end all mic drops.

Justin Langer was being ousted despite winning a T20 World Cup and his old team-mates had turned up to back him, while not necessarily knowing what was happening within the dressing room.

Immediately people began to take sides. Cummins didn't wade into that muck. He just said, "to all past players, I want to say this: Just as you have always stuck up for your mates, I'm sticking up for mine."

Now picture being a player and hearing your captain say that for you. And not just to the general public but to legends like Matt Hayden and Ricky Ponting and all those guys who have been there done that. If your captain had the courage to stand up for you like that, would you not die for them?