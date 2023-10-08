Live report - India vs Australia, World Cup 2023

Live
Live report - India vs Australia, World Cup 2023By Alagappan Muthu (now) Ashish Pant (earlier)
Shubman Gill ruled out
1230 ODI runs for Shubman Gill in 2023, almost 300 more than the next best
India will not have that agenda-setter in their line-up today. He has not recovered from a bout of dengue.
It still speaks to the depth of talent they have available that one ODI double-centurion goes out, another ODI double-centurion takes his place. Ishan Kishan is now all but certain to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma and while he hasn't shown the same kind of consistency, the shots he plays and the areas he accesses, particularly square of the wicket on both sides, will make him a different kind of headache for Australia's bowlers. Variety like that will be important in world tournaments.
The two captains
Rohit Sharma is a veeeeeery chillllllll guy… except when it comes to his cricket.
It is remarkable how much detail goes into his game. He tailors his training to bat 50 overs. It isn't about muscle with him. It's endurance. So he sat down with the support staff and worked out a way that brought the best out of him.
He values data. He believes it helps set up a game but in case it starts going away from him, then he doesn't mind indulging in instinct. It's the formula that's got him more IPL titles than he has limbs on his body. It's the reason India have trusted him with this World Cup campaign.
Pat Cummins is a veeeeeeeery chilllllllll guy... except all of a sudden he became the Australian captain.
Back when the team was still navigating a rift between themselves and their coach, with plenty of outside interference, Cummins made a statement that was like the mic drop to end all mic drops.
Justin Langer was being ousted despite winning a T20 World Cup and his old team-mates had turned up to back him, while not necessarily knowing what was happening within the dressing room.
Immediately people began to take sides. Cummins didn't wade into that muck. He just said, "to all past players, I want to say this: Just as you have always stuck up for your mates, I'm sticking up for mine."
Now picture being a player and hearing your captain say that for you. And not just to the general public but to legends like Matt Hayden and Ricky Ponting and all those guys who have been there done that. If your captain had the courage to stand up for you like that, would you not die for them?
Two incredible leaders will walk out when its time for this game to start. My name is Alagappan Muthu and I’m glad I get to watch cricket in their era.
The teams are ready!
IND vs AUS: when the World Cup bursts into life
Two of the greatest teams of modern times, with a storied past against each other, meet at a venue steeped in cricket history. Sambit Bal, ESPNcricinfo’s editor-in-chief sets the scene to what promises to be a riveting contest.
Here’s a sneak peek: For those who know their cricket, India vs Australia is a whole new feeling. Over the last two decades, they have been the worthiest of opponents, producing epic, gladiatorial, astonishing, and unforgettable contests. In many ways, it's a sporting rivalry of the purest kind, based mainly on the quality of the cricket, the performances it has extracted and the memories it has created.
Rohit: 'This is the biggest event I'll be a part of'
Where are the fans?
Lining up to enter the MA Chidambaram Stadium, you'd suspect. Four games into the World Cup, the one prominent question hogging social media has been about the sparse crowd so far. The opening fixture between England and New Zealand hardly had anyone coming in at the start, though the Ahmedabad stadium did get a decent crowd as the evening progressed.
Can be absolutely sure no such thing will happen in Chennai today. The stands will be packed to the rafters. The air will crackle with anticipation, but there'll be a tinge of anxiety too, for this is India's first match in a home World Cup that they start as favourites.
Hellos from Chennai
As India gear up to play their opening game of the 2023 ODI World Cup, let’s address the most important question right at the start. How’s the weather in Chennai? Short answer: warm and sunny since morning with no hints of rain…so far. Is it humid? Duh, of course it is.
The reason why the weather came into the picture is because there have spells of rain in Chennai over the last few days. Today, though the weather looks to be clear.
Rain has followed India over the last few days. Both their warm-up matches were abandoned without a ball being bowled. Before that the Asia Cup…well everyone knows what happened there. Even during the recent ODI series between India and Australia, there were brief patches of rain. Hopefully, Chennai remains dry and warm for the rest of the day.
