Live report - India vs Australia, World Cup 2023

1230 ODI runs for Shubman Gill in 2023, almost 300 more than the next best

It still speaks to the depth of talent they have available that one ODI double-centurion goes out, another ODI double-centurion takes his place. Ishan Kishan is now all but certain to open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma and while he hasn't shown the same kind of consistency, the shots he plays and the areas he accesses, particularly square of the wicket on both sides, will make him a different kind of headache for Australia's bowlers. Variety like that will be important in world tournaments.