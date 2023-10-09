Matches (5)
Marsh Cup (2)
World Cup 2023 (2)
SA v NZ (W) (1)
RESULT
6th Match (D/N), Hyderabad, October 09, 2023, ICC Cricket World Cup
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
322/7
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
(46.3/50 ov, T:323) 223

New Zealand won by 99 runs

Player Of The Match
36* (17) & 5/59
mitchell-santner
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
BetNEW
Report

Top-order batters, five-star Santner make it two in two for New Zealand

Netherlands faded away in the 323 chase as New Zealand further consolidated their position at the top of the points table

Himanshu Agrawal
09-Oct-2023 • 36 mins ago
1:37

McClenaghan: Young has done enough to keep his spot

New Zealand 322 for 7 (Young 70, Latham 53, van der Merwe 2-56) beat Netherlands 223 (Ackermann 69, Santner 5-59, Henry 3-40) by 99 runs
New Zealand's innings started with three maidens in a row but ended with them bashing 50 off the last three overs, courtesy Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry, which propelled them to 322. Netherlands started the chase slowly and never shifted gears as they folded for 223, as New Zealand further consolidated their position at the top of the points table after making it two in two.
Player-of-the-Match Santner, who clubbed an unbeaten 36 from 17 balls with the bat, then grabbed 5 for 59 with the ball, and in the process became the first New Zealand spinner to claim a five-for in a men's ODI World Cup. He varied his pace consistently on a spin-friendly pitch - exactly the trait which makes him threatening - as the highlight of all his wickets was that of Scott Edwards'.
Santner slowed it down considerably and went with a wide line outside off to tempt Edwards off the fifth ball of the 35th over. The Netherlands captain had cracked 12 off the three previous deliveries - it included a six and a four - and with the required rate mounting, went slogging across the line, only for the ball to balloon back towards Santner. Thus, at 174 for 6, all of Netherlands' little-remaining hopes of causing an upset vanished.
However, they had New Zealand in a tricky position with the ball at one stage. New Zealand lost 3 for 16 in the death overs - 238 for 3 in the 41st became 254 for 6 in the 45th - but Latham kept defying the Netherlands bowlers at one end. From being 1 off 5 balls after 34 overs, he smashed 53 from 46 despite the slow and gripping nature of the pitch, which proved challenging for all incoming batters barring Latham.
Aryan Dutt had removed Mark Chapman to start the 45th over to leave Latham as New Zealand's only specialist batter, but Netherlands let it slip despite standing a chance of restricting New Zealand to under 300. Before that, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra also hit half-centuries, together adding 77 in 14 overs for the second wicket. Eventually, New Zealand's innings would be defined by such stands at a steady rate rather than massive ones.
Either side of that partnership, Devon Conway and Young had begun with 67 from 73 balls before Conway fell heaving at Roelof van der Merwe, while Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell added 41 at better than a run a ball. Ravindra, who followed up a career-best 123* against England with 51 against Netherlands, struck at a strike rate of 100. His stay ended only when an agile Edwards moved to his right to gobble a tickle off van der Merwe in the 33rd over.
The highlight of Ravindra's innings, though, was him squeezing a low and dipping full toss just outside off for four between point and short third. Just one over earlier, Ravindra had a stroke of luck going his way when the umpire turned down Netherlands' appeal for lbw after a yorker from Ryan Klein trapped him in front, only for replays to show umpire's call on leg stump. While he got a life on 44, Mitchell was dropped on 22 by debutant Sybrand Engelbrecht two balls later.
Mitchell ended up hitting 48, including five fours and two sixes. One of those maximums went over long-on, his 22nd six in the region between mid-on and mid-off out of his 24 in ODIs. But it is the runs from Young that would be a positive for New Zealand. He had fallen for 12 in the warm-up against South Africa just before the World Cup started, before strangling himself for a golden duck in the tournament opener against England.
Young had faced one maiden out of three which started New Zealand's innings, but raced away to 27 from 23 deliveries to make up for lost time in the powerplay. That run included five fours and a six, as he went about driving, clipping, slicing and lofting at balls. Young slowed down a bit as Netherlands used plenty of spin, but after getting to his fifty in the 20th over, he clobbered Colin Ackermann for a six over the bowler's head, with a follow-through that would please camerapersons. He fell for 70 off 80 balls when an attempted pull took the toe end of the bat, but his innings had laid a solid foundation for New Zealand's total.
With a huge total to chase, the only time Netherlands' innings seemed to be tickling along steadily was when Ackermann and Teja Nidamanuru added 50 for the fourth wicket, before a late decision by Ackermann to send Nidamanuru back after an attempted second run resulted in the latter's run-out. Other than Ackermann, who hit a composed 69, every other top-seven batter for Netherlands scored at least 12, but couldn't push beyond Edwards' 30.
Tom LathamMitchell SantnerNetherlandsNew ZealandNew Zealand vs NetherlandsICC Cricket World Cup

Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Five-star Santner and batters make it two in two for New Zealand

Netherlands faded away in the 323 chase as New Zealand further consolidated their position at the top of the points table

Five-star Santner and batters make it two in two for New Zealand

Live report - Netherlands vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023

Can NZ kick on from a nine-wicket upset of defending champions England? Or will Netherlands trip them up?

Live report - Netherlands vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023

ODI World Cup digest: Australia fall to Jadeja again; New Zealand look for two from two

All ten teams have now started their World Cup campaign with hosts India getting off the mark

ODI World Cup digest: Australia fall to Jadeja again; New Zealand look for two from two

Can Netherlands bring high-flying New Zealand back down to earth?

No Williamson yet but Southee and Ferguson are likely to be fit; for Netherlands Van Beek might miss out due to a hamstring injury

Can Netherlands bring high-flying New Zealand back down to earth?

'Locals' Ravindra, Williamson bask in Hyderabadi familiarity

Ravindra's knowledge of the conditions makes him as local as anyone can be, while Williamson, who's working towards his comeback, is no stranger to these shores either

'Locals' Ravindra, Williamson bask in Hyderabadi familiarity
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Netherlands Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Vikramjit Singh
bowled1220
MP O'Dowd
lbw1631
CN Ackermann
caught6973
BFW de Leede
caught1825
AT Nidamanuru
run out2126
SA Edwards
caught3027
SA Engelbrecht
caught2934
RE van der Merwe
caught16
R Klein
lbw815
A Dutt
bowled1120
PA van Meekeren
not out43
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 2)
Total223(10 wkts; 46.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC Cricket World Cup
TEAMMWLPTNRR
NZ22041.958
SA11022.040
PAK11021.620
BAN11021.438
IND11020.883
AUS1010-0.883
AFG1010-1.438
NED2020-1.800
SL1010-2.040
ENG1010-2.149
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2023 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved