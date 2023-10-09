Live report - Netherlands vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023

A warm welcome to our coverage of the Netherlands vs New Zealand clash in Hyderabad. The Black Caps are fresh off that nine-wicket thumping of defending champions England in their opening match, which has to go down in the books as an upset, even though the sides were sooooo close four years ago. We’re still not expecting to see Kane Williamson, who could return for New Zealand’s third game as he continues his return from an ACL injury, but Tim Southee (thumb) and Lockie Ferguson (back) are likely to be fit for this game.