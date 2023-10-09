Live report - Netherlands vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023

Live
Live report - Netherlands vs New Zealand, World Cup 2023By Valkerie Baynes
NZ 63 for 0 after 10 overs
63 without loss after 10 overs for NZ
Devon Conway and Will Young were each unbeaten on 29, off 29 and 31 balls respectively, after a pedestrian start.
Where does NZ's start rank?
This is from stats legend Sampath Bandarupalli: New Zealand is only the second team to take three or more overs to get off the mark in a ODI World Cup game since 1999 (the first edition where we have BBB for all matches). West Indies, in the opening game of the 2003 edition vs South Africa, got their first runs via wide after 3.1 overs.
Young, Conway get a move on
Who is Sybrand Engelbrecht?
Sybrand Engelbrecht, the Johannesburg-born 35-year-old, makes his international debut for Netherlands, who hope he can add some firepower with the bat a No. 7. He is perhaps better known as a gun fielder, having produced some stunning displays in the field for South Africa during the 2008 Under-19 World Cup.
He has 58 List A games to his name, scoring 1275 runs at an average of 45.53 and a strike rate of 78.89, plus 54 first-class games and 45 T20s. The last of those games was on the South African domestic circuit in 2016. Engelbrecht made 9 against Australia in a warm-up match ahead of this tournament.
Netherlands win toss and field first
Netherlands win the toss and bowl first. They're making two changes, Sybrand Engelbrecht is coming in for Saqib Zulfiqar and Ryan Klein replaces Logan van Beek, who was in doubt with a hamstring problem.
New Zealand captain Tom Latham says: "It looks a decent surface, hopefully we can put some runs on the board and defend later on." They've made one change, Lockie Ferguson returning from a back complaint to replace James Neesham.
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Lede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Pau van Meekeren
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Matchday LIVE
Hello Hyderabad
A warm welcome to our coverage of the Netherlands vs New Zealand clash in Hyderabad. The Black Caps are fresh off that nine-wicket thumping of defending champions England in their opening match, which has to go down in the books as an upset, even though the sides were sooooo close four years ago. We’re still not expecting to see Kane Williamson, who could return for New Zealand’s third game as he continues his return from an ACL injury, but Tim Southee (thumb) and Lockie Ferguson (back) are likely to be fit for this game.
For Netherlands, Logan Van Beek was in doubt for this match with a hamstring injury, so we’ll have to see what news the toss and team announcements bring on that front. The Dutch side gave a good account of themselves in defeat to Pakistan, despite the 81-run margin. Could they cause an upset here?
Hyderabad has historically seen some big totals and we’re not expecting any rain. While we await the toss, please check out our match preview.
