Live report - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Hyderabad

The fandom for Babar continues to grow bigger and bigger in Hyderabad. Four nights ago, 14-year old Alaysha from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, travelled 850km to Hyderabad with her parents to watch him play against Netherlands. Such was her craze that the family was looking to stay at Park Hyatt, where Pakistan are staying at, but were forced to stay elsewhere after learning of the exorbitant price they’d have to pay for a night’s stay. On match day, she lined up at the entrace sporting a big Babar cut out that elicited a wave and acknowledgment from members of the Pakistan team. Her dream is to work in cricket, so that one day, she can meet Babar.