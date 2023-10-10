Live report - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Hyderabad

Live
Live report - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, HyderabadBy Danyal Rasool
Nissanka, Mendis speeding along
They've shaken off the early loss of Perera, and are negotiating Haris Rauf and Mohammad Nawaz wonderfully. Haris' pace has been high, consistently in the mid-to-high 140s, but Nissanka in particularly has timed him beautifully, using his pace against him. He's picked up three boundaries in his first two overs, while Nawaz continues to be milked with ease. Surely Shadab's introduction isn't far away.
�2
�3
�1
�
Babar Azam's Indian fanbase
Meanwhile, Shashank, our man in Hyderabada, has sent in this rather wholesome tale.
The fandom for Babar continues to grow bigger and bigger in Hyderabad. Four nights ago, 14-year old Alaysha from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, travelled 850km to Hyderabad with her parents to watch him play against Netherlands. Such was her craze that the family was looking to stay at Park Hyatt, where Pakistan are staying at, but were forced to stay elsewhere after learning of the exorbitant price they’d have to pay for a night’s stay. On match day, she lined up at the entrace sporting a big Babar cut out that elicited a wave and acknowledgment from members of the Pakistan team. Her dream is to work in cricket, so that one day, she can meet Babar.
�3
�8
�
�
And even luck deserts Shaheen
�4
�7
�1
�7
Poor start from Shaheen Afridi
Shaheen has struggled big-time today, and is now getting his knee treated by the magic spray. He's struggled with his radar, bowling three wides in his second over, and resorting to coming around the wicket, where Kusal Mendis sliced him for six over third man. Not an ideal start from Pakistan, and particularly their premier fast bowler.
�
�4
�2
�8
Hasan Ali strikes first over!
Step aside Shaheen, it's Hasan Ali with the first over heroics now! After a probing over from Shaheen to Nissanka, Kusal Perera slashed at the fourth ball of Hasan's first over. It was a touch too close to cut. He gets an outside edge and Pakistan draw first blood
�9
�9
�3
�2
Anthems done, action to follow
�7
�7
�3
�
Match Day Live with Maharoof and Mumtaz
�4
�10
�1
�2
Sri Lanka win the toss and bat first
Maheesh Theekshana is fit, and so he comes in for Kasun Rajitha. Dasun Shanaka says his side had a couple of practice sessions to rectify all that went wrong against South Africa.
Babar Azam says the pitch looks dry, and almost seems to suggest he would have bowled first anyway. Pakistan have made one change, with Abdullah Shafique coming in for the out-of-form Fakhar Zaman.
Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq 2 Abdullah Shafique 3 Babar Azam (capt) 4 Mohammad Rizwan(wk) 5 Saud Shakeel 6 Iftikhar Ahmed 7 Shadab Khan 8 Mohammad Nawaz 9 Hasan Ali 10 Shaheen Afridi 11 Haris Rauf
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka 2 Kusal Perera 3 Kusal Mendis 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama 5 Charith Asalanka 6 Dhananjaya de Silva 7 Dasun Shanaka 8 Dunith Wellalage 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Maheesh Pathirana11 Dilshan Madushanka
�1
�3
�1
�2
One last time from Hyderabad
Welcome one and all to the eight match of the ICC World Cup, and the last one in Hyderabad. Pakistan have made this this pace for the past few weeks, while Sri Lanka arrive fresh from a shellacking in Delhi at South Africa's hands. If they are to avoid going 0 in 2, they must break their World Cup duck against Pakistan. For Babar Azam and his side, 2 in 2 is within reach ahead of that colossal Ahmedabad clash
�
�5
�1
�