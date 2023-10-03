Maxwell and Babar hit their stride as Australia pip Pakistan

'The top four is a small goal' - Babar wants Pakistan to go all the way at the World Cup

But instead of finishing the game off quickly, Australia decided they wanted to squeeze a little more juice out of this warm-up. The next 20 overs or so saw them turn to the part-time spin of Labuschagne and Maxwell, and the even more part-time spin of Steve Smith and David Warner. The latter nearly picked up Iftikhar with a rank full toss, but once Josh Inglis shelled that, carnage ensued.