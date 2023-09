Light on spin, heavy on confidence - Australia enter familiar territory

: Overall, it's a very a senior squad so this has to go to Cameron Green even though he has been around the scene for a few years. It's been a difficult build-up for him after he suffered a concussion in South Africa , which ruled him out of three matches. He has struggled to find rhythm with the bat and was plundered for 103 off his 10 overs in Indore . Having opted for the IPL this year, where he went for mega bucks, he has only had a handful of nights at home since March. But there is little doubting his talent. Has anyone mentioned he has buckets for hands, too?