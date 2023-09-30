Light on spin, heavy on confidence - Australia enter familiar territory

World Cup farewells? With the T20 World Cup next June, the players from this squad who also feature in the 20-over side will make it to that event, but in terms of 50-over cricket, this tournament will mark a changing of the guard. David Warner will soon retire, and Steven Smith will be 38 by the next ODI World Cup, as will Maxwell. Starc will have called it a day, too, and probably Josh Hazlewood. Pat Cummins may not reach 2027, either. Mitchell Marsh is viewed as the next ODI captain but another four years could be a stretch.