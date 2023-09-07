Marnus Labuschagne called in as Cameron Green's concussion sub

The allrounder was struck by a Kagiso Rabada bouncer shortly after arriving at the crease

Cameron Green has been substituted out of Australia's opening ODI against South Africa in Bloemfontein with a concussion after he was hit by a Kagiso Rabada bouncer in the sixth over of the chase. Marnus Labuschagne took his place in the line-up.

Green had only just arrived at the crease after Rabada removed Mitchell Marsh with the first ball of his third over and defended the first delivery he faced. That ball was full but Rabada immediately went for change in length, charged in and delivered a 140kph-plus ball which angled in from off stump. Green did not have much time to react but turned his head to the offside and was hit on the left ear flap.

He took his helmet off to reveal a drop of blood behind the ear and swelling in the area, which was visible within seconds. He received an on-field concussion check from the Australia phyiso then left the field to receive further treatment. Australia were 38 for 2 at the time.

A short while later the concussion replacement was confirmed and Labuschagne walked to the crease at the fall of Alex Carey's wicket which left Australia are 72 for 5.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said that Green was "being monitored by medical staff."

It is the second time Labuschange has been a concussion sub in international cricket after replacing Steven Smith during the 2019 Ashes Test at Lord's in what would be a defining moment of his career.