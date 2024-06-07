Matches (12)
13th Match, Group A, New York, June 07, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Canada FlagCanada
137/7
Ireland FlagIreland
(10/20 ov, T:138) 50/4

Ireland need 88 runs in 60 balls.

Current RR: 5.00
 • Required RR: 8.80
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 25/4 (5.00)
forecasterWin Probability:IRE 53.83%CAN 46.17%
Ireland bowl and bring in Young against Canada

Canada also made one change to their playing XI from the opening game against USA, bringing in Junaid Siddiqui in place of Nikhil Dutta

Ashish Pant
07-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Craig Young took 2 for 27 off his four overs, Ireland vs Pakistan, 1st men's T20I, Clontarf, Dublin, May 10, 2024

Ireland brought in Craig Young for the Canada fixture  •  Sportsfile/Getty Images

Toss Ireland chose to bowl vs Canada
Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and chose to field in the T20 World Cup 2024 game against Canada.
Ireland who were rolled out for 96 against India two days back, made one change to their playing XI bringing in fast bowler Craig Young to replace legspinner Ben White. Canada also made one change to their playing XI from the opening game against USA. They brought in Junaid Siddiqui in place of Nikhil Dutta, who was expensive in the first game.
All focus will once again be on the New York pitch which has drawn criticism from all quarters for its prodigious sideways movement and uneven bounce. No team has been able to go past 100 in four innings here in the two games. It even led the ICC to release a statement where they acknowledged that the two pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Ground in New York have been substandard and that they were striving to "remedy" the issue for the remaining T20 World Cup games at the venue.
The broadcaster's pitch report suggested that the surface seemed to have been rolled much more and had a "whitish tinge" to it, but a bit of bounce and movement can still be expected. Stirling also felt that the "wicket had changed from two days ago."
There was heavy rain in New York overnight, and the outfield might be a little sluggish as a result. There was no rain threat on the morning of the match, though with the sun beating down. Both teams are coming into the game having suffered defeat. While Ireland went down to India by eight wickets at this venue on Wednesday, Canada failed to defend 194 in the opening game of the tournament.
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Josh Little, 11 Craig Young
Canada: 1 Aaron Johnson, 2 Navneet Dhaliwal, 3 Pargat Singh, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Shreyas Movva (wk), 6 Dilpreet Bajwa, 7 Saad Bin Zafar (capt), 8 Dilon Heyliger, 9 Junaid Siddiqui, 10 Kaleem Sana, 11 Jeremy Gordon.
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
IRE 53.83%
CANIRE
100%50%100%CAN InningsIRE Innings

Over 10 • IRE 50/4

Lorcan Tucker run out (Kirton/Saad Bin Zafar) 10 (15b 0x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
W
IRE needed 88 runs from 60 balls
Ireland Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
A Balbirnie
caught1719
PR Stirling
caught917
LJ Tucker
run out1015
HT Tector
bowled75
C Campher
not out34
Extras(w 4)
Total50(4 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
USA22040.626
IND11023.065
PAK10100.000
CAN1010-1.451
IRE1010-3.065
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SCOT21030.736
AUS11021.950
NAM2112-0.309
ENG10010.000
OMA2020-0.975
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG11026.250
WI11020.411
UGA2112-2.952
PNG2020-0.434
NZ-----
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA11021.048
NED11020.539
NEP1010-0.539
SL1010-1.048
BAN-----
Full Table
