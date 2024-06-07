Ireland bowl and bring in Young against Canada

Toss Ireland chose to bowl vs Canada
Ireland captain Paul Stirling
won the toss and chose to field in the T20 World Cup 2024 game against Canada.
Ireland who were rolled out for 96 against India two days back, made one change to their playing XI bringing in fast bowler Craig Young to replace legspinner Ben White. Canada also made one change to their playing XI from the opening game against USA. They brought in Junaid Siddiqui in place of Nikhil Dutta, who was expensive in the first game.
All focus will once again be on the New York pitch which has drawn criticism from all quarters for its prodigious sideways movement and uneven bounce. No team has been able to go past 100 in four innings here in the two games. It even led the ICC to release a statement
where they acknowledged that the two pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Ground in New York have been substandard and that they were striving to "remedy" the issue for the remaining T20 World Cup games at the venue.
The broadcaster's pitch report suggested that the surface seemed to have been rolled much more and had a "whitish tinge" to it, but a bit of bounce and movement can still be expected. Stirling also felt that the "wicket had changed from two days ago."
There was heavy rain in New York overnight, and the outfield might be a little sluggish as a result. There was no rain threat on the morning of the match, though with the sun beating down. Both teams are coming into the game having suffered defeat. While Ireland went down to India
by eight wickets at this venue on Wednesday, Canada failed to defend 194
in the opening game of the tournament.
Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Andy Balbirnie, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Josh Little, 11 Craig Young
Canada: 1 Aaron Johnson, 2 Navneet Dhaliwal, 3 Pargat Singh, 4 Nicholas Kirton, 5 Shreyas Movva (wk), 6 Dilpreet Bajwa, 7 Saad Bin Zafar (capt), 8 Dilon Heyliger, 9 Junaid Siddiqui, 10 Kaleem Sana, 11 Jeremy Gordon.