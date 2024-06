Ireland bowl and bring in Young against Canada

All focus will once again be on the New York pitch which has drawn criticism from all quarters for its prodigious sideways movement and uneven bounce. No team has been able to go past 100 in four innings here in the two games. It even led the ICC to release a statement where they acknowledged that the two pitches used so far at the Nassau County International Cricket Ground in New York have been substandard and that they were striving to "remedy" the issue for the remaining T20 World Cup games at the venue.