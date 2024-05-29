Hazlewood and Warner star for nine-man Australia as coaches pitch in as subs

Warner skipped to a 20-ball half-century as Australia sprinted to the their target in 10 overs

Australia 123 for 3 (Warner 54*) beat Namibia 119 for 9 (Green 38, Zampa, 3-25, Hazlewood 2-5) by seven wickets

Nine-man Australia made light work of Namibia in their opening T20 World Cup warm-up match, led by an impressive new-ball spell from Josh Hazlewood , during which four members of their backroom staff helped make up the numbers.

There was also useful time in the middle for David Warner after his lean and injury-hit IPL season as he hammered a 20-ball half-century with Australia needing just half the overs to reach their target.

Australia are currently without six of their 15-player squad - Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis - following the IPL.

While Australia are shorthanded, they opted to have two warm-up matches given a number of the squad are coming from the off season and others had limited action in India.

One of those who has been at home is Hazlewood and he set an outstanding tone with a remarkable opening spell of 3-3-0-2. His second wicket of Nikolaas Davin came courtesy of a catch by Borovec.

Ashton Agar, recalled for this tournament, opened the attack with Hazlewood and ended as the most expensive of the specialist bowlers. Given the lack of players available, and captain Mitchell Marsh not yet fit to bowl, Tim David's part-time offspin was used for a full allotment of four overs which helped Namibia scrambled to 119.

Adam Zampa took out the middle order and Nathan Ellis, who appeared just once for Punjab Kings in the IPL, was economical with 1 for 17 from his four overs.

Australia raced along in their chase with Warner and Marsh quickly out of the blocks in the powerplay before the captain was run-out in a mix-up.

Warner, who will retire from international cricket after the tournament, brought up his fifty with the third six of his innings against Tangeni Lungameni.

Josh Inglis missed out at No. 3 when he chopped on against Bernard Scholtz, who also removed David.