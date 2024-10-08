Matches (4)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Live
10th Match, Group A (N), Sharjah, October 08, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
148/8
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
(0.5/20 ov, T:149) 2/0

NZ Women need 147 runs in 115 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 2.40
 • Required RR: 7.66
forecasterWin Probability:NZ-W 38.10%AUS-W 61.90%
Australia opt to bat in trans-Tasman clash; NZ bring in Fran Jonas

Both teams bolster their spin stocks

Madushka Balasuriya
08-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Grace Harris is pumped after effecting a run out, Australia vs India, Women's T20 World Cup, semi-final, Cape Town, February 23, 2023

Grace Harris returned to Australia's XI  •  ICC/Getty Images

Toss: Australia opt to bat vs New Zealand
Australia won the toss and elected to bat in their Group A tie against New Zealand in Sharjah. Both teams come in on the back of impressive opening game wins, so another two points here would set the victor up quite nicely to progress through the group stages.
Alyssa Healy said the previous games had played a role in her decision to bat first, with tournament having shown that it's been hard to chase. Sophie Devine said they would have batted as well, but was looking forward to "doing the dirty on the Australians."
This is the same pitch as the one used in last night's game between England and South Africa, and with the former having chased down a target of 125 quite comfortably, there are expected to be more runs on offer tonight as well.
That said, spin will continue to play a major role. Sharjah has seen 44 wickets fall to spin across this tournament as opposed to 21 wickets in Dubai. Unsurprisingly then both teams have made one change apiece in a bid to bolster their spin stocks, with spin-bowling all-rounder Grace Harris coming in for seamer Darcie Brown for Australia, while New Zealand have swapped in left-arm spinner Fran Jonas for seamer Jess Kerr.
Australia: 1. Beth Mooney, 2 Alyssa Healey (wk)(capt.), 3 Georgia Wareham, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Ashleigh Gardner, 6 Phoebe Litchfield, 7 Grace Harris, 8 Tahlia McGrath, 9 Annabel Sutherland, 10 Sophie Molineux, 11 Megan Schutt
New Zealand: 1 Suzie Bates, 2 Georgia Plimmer, 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Sophie Devine (capt.), 5 Brooke Halliday, 6 Maddy Green, 7 Isabella Gaze, 8 Fran Jonas, 9 Rosemary Mair, 10 Lea Tahuhu, 11 Edan Carson
New Zealand WomenAustralia WomenAUS Women vs NZ WomenICC Women's T20 World Cup

Win Probability
AUS-W 61.9%
AUS-WNZ-W
100%50%100%AUS-W InningsNZ-W Innings

Current Over 1 • NZ-W 2/0

NZ-W needed 147 runs from 115 balls
NZ Women Innings
Player NameRB
SW Bates
not out04
GE Plimmer
not out01
Extras(lb 2)
Total2(0 wkts; 0.5 ovs)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ-W11022.900
AUS-W11021.908
PAK-W21120.555
IND-W2112-1.217
SL-W2020-1.667
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG-W22040.653
WI-W21121.154
SA-W21120.245
BAN-W2112-0.125
SCO-W2020-1.897
Full Table