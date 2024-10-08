Bates banking on familiarity and 'great mind space' in trans-Tasman clash

"I think we were still sort of figuring out our best XI," Bates said of New Zealand's 3-0 loss. "The make-up of the team and obviously conditions there versus here, spinners versus seam, the balance of the team is slightly different.

"But look, we probably didn't show all our cards, and they probably didn't show all their cards. At the end of the day, when the teams have already played a game, you kind of know what you're probably going to be up against and it's really about the balance of seam and spin."

Sophie Devine said after their win over India that New Zealand had been planning for that for close to a year. It's incredible to think about it now that New Zealand came into that game on the back of ten successive T20I losses and yet looked far superior in every facet in conditions that should've been more alien to them than India, particularly with the heat and spin factor.

However, New Zealand's spinners led by Eden Carson proved more effective than their Indian counterparts. Carson dismissed the big-hitting Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana up top to trigger an alarming Indian slide. With conditions in Sharjah considerably slower and spinner-friendly than Dubai, New Zealand can call upon Leigh Kasperek and Fran Jonas if required.

"Yeah, I think we looked at the schedule and although it changed slightly, we knew India and Australia are in our pool and that we were going to have to try and win at least one of those matches," Bates said. "Historically, we haven't been that successful against Australia in recent times, but that first match [against India] I think we knew that we had to put one of our best performances and we were able to do that under a lot of pressure, so that was really pleasing.

"But look, like I say we played Australia in Mackay, so I guess there's already been a lot of thought in how we match up and how we need to take them on. And we know them so well. We play a lot with and against them in other leagues. So, there's going to be no surprises.

"It's just who can, I guess, put that performance together and in different conditions to what we played in the other night? So, we're under no illusions that it's going to be easier than Dubai that the wicket looks a little bit different and we're going to have to adapt to conditions and maybe adjust the way we go about it."

New Zealand's win against India was their first in 11 T20Is • Getty Images

Bates expressed satisfaction at the boxes New Zealand were able to tick off in Australia, even though the results weren't in their favour. Their knowledge of the Australian players and their confidence levels following the India win has put them in a great mind space.

"We were fortunate to get three games against them as build-up to this, which probably helped us against India," she said. "So, look, we've played them a lot over the years, not so much recently, but I thought we competed pretty well in those games. And after the start we've had at this tournament, I think if we can put that performance that we put together against India, against Australia, we're going to go really well."

In preparing as exhaustively as they have, New Zealand haven't forgotten the fun element. On Sunday, a few members of the squad headed to Abu Dhabi to watch the 2024 NBA champions Boston Celtics, and the 2023 champions Denver Nuggets play at the Etihad Arena. Others, like Bates, chose to head over to the beach.

"I've actually got a slightly blocked air from swimming at the beach," Bates said. "Bit of water in the ear. But the girls went to the NBA game, which our media manager organised. So, they had a bit of fun going and watching that, getting away from cricket. I think what's been really important, this group's been together so much in the build-up. We've worked really hard. But the support staff have been great at making sure we get time off and time away to switch off.