Matches (7)
CPL 2024 (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (3)
IRE vs SA (1)
AUS Women vs NZ Women, 10th Match, Group A at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match, Group A (N), Sharjah, October 08, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
What will be the toss result?
AUS-W Win & Bat
NZ-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bowl
NZ-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
W
W
W
W
W
NZ Women
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 304 Runs • 43.43 Avg • 129.36 SR
AUS-W10 M • 281 Runs • 35.13 Avg • 137.07 SR
NZ-W10 M • 241 Runs • 24.1 Avg • 107.58 SR
NZ-W10 M • 156 Runs • 15.6 Avg • 99.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.7 Econ • 16.5 SR
AUS-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.03 Econ • 18.09 SR
NZ-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 18.25 SR
NZ-W8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 13.09 SR
Squad
AUS-W
NZ-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2071
|Match days
|8 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News
Afy Fletcher: 'West Indies are here for business, not just a joyride'
Scotland's improved fielding display can't save them from second loss in a row
Sharjah's lack of pace key to England, South Africa's fortunes
How both teams deal with the conditions on Monday will be pivotal in a game that could be key to deciding how Group B finishes
Reddy, willing and able
Against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai, Arundhati Reddy took back the Player-of-the-Match award for her returns of 3 for 19
India and Pakistan fans turn up the volume in Dubai - in record numbers
The vibe so far this tournament has been good in Sharjah too, with the UAE's expats coming out to cheer their sides on - a Sri Lankan papare band included