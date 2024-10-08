Matches (7)
AUS Women vs NZ Women, 10th Match, Group A at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Group A (N), Sharjah, October 08, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
10 M • 304 Runs • 43.43 Avg • 129.36 SR
AJ Healy
10 M • 281 Runs • 35.13 Avg • 137.07 SR
SW Bates
10 M • 241 Runs • 24.1 Avg • 107.58 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 156 Runs • 15.6 Avg • 99.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Gardner
9 M • 12 Wkts • 5.7 Econ • 16.5 SR
G Wareham
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.03 Econ • 18.09 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 18.25 SR
LMM Tahuhu
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 13.09 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
NZ-W
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2071
Match days8 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

Afy Fletcher: 'West Indies are here for business, not just a joyride'

Scotland's improved fielding display can't save them from second loss in a row

Sharjah's lack of pace key to England, South Africa's fortunes

How both teams deal with the conditions on Monday will be pivotal in a game that could be key to deciding how Group B finishes

Reddy, willing and able

Against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai, Arundhati Reddy took back the Player-of-the-Match award for her returns of 3 for 19

India and Pakistan fans turn up the volume in Dubai - in record numbers

The vibe so far this tournament has been good in Sharjah too, with the UAE's expats coming out to cheer their sides on - a Sri Lankan papare band included

Henry, Dottin, Joseph set up big win for West Indies

The win boosted West Indies' net run rate to 1.154 and they're now on the top of Group B table

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ-W11022.900
AUS-W11021.908
PAK-W21120.555
IND-W2112-1.217
SL-W2020-1.667
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
WI-W21121.154
ENG-W11021.050
SA-W11020.773
BAN-W2112-0.125
SCO-W2020-1.897
Full Table