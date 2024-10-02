Coach Leigh, spinner Kasperek: Scotland to New Zealand and back again

In June 2022, Leigh Kasperek , at 30, found herself at a crossroads. She had just lost her New Zealand central contract and wasn't sure of her immediate international future. But a trip to Scotland to see family that winter opened new doors.

A casual stop at the Scotland camp to catch-up with old friends led to her stumbling upon an opportunity to coach. In April this year, Kasperek was Scotland's assistant coach at the T20 World Cup Qualifier in the UAE. Now, Kasperek has returned to Dubai to be a part of the World Cup, not as a coach though, but as New Zealand's frontline offspinner.

On Thursday, when Scotland play their first-ever women's T20 World Cup game against Bangladesh , Kasperek "will have a small piece of my heart" with the team that she was a part of not long ago.

"When one door shuts, you have no option but to try and see how another one opens," Kasperek says philosophically. "Watching the Scotland girls go about their work [during her stint with the team] and enjoying themselves was a good reminder of why you play the game.

"Now, as a player, I am just trying to embrace that a little bit in my own cricket moving forward. It [coaching] probably gave me a little bit of an outside perspective. It's pretty funny because when I was coaching on the sidelines, I felt very relaxed. I just enjoyed watching the girls go out there, and I have been able to take that little bit more of that into my playing career again."

In Dubai, Kasperek and Aitken-Drummond may not cross paths on the field as New Zealand and Scotland are in different groups - the top two from each group make the semi-finals. "I'm looking forward to seeing her in the semi-finals," Kasperek laughs.

"Abbi has gone through some injuries, had a kid and now has fought her way back in. For someone like her who has gone through the tough times, it means a lot to make it to a World Cup.

Priyanaz Chatterji and I played Under-17s [together]. So yeah, it was an obvious decision to be able to work with them in a different capacity [when the opportunity came]. It was really rewarding and enjoyable. I'll be rooting for them when they play that first game."

Kasperek's own career received a massive fillip earlier this year. Having been recalled during the T20I leg of a tough England tour in June-July, she will now feature in her fourth T20 World Cup, having played previously in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

"I actually first got a call-up last July as a replacement for the Sri Lanka tour , but it was totally out of the blue," Kasperek says. "I was meant to be away in the Netherlands with the Scotland team but had to pull out of the tour when I got the call.

"I came back from Sri Lanka and kept working with Scotland and went to the pre-qualifiers in Spain, where we came up against sides like Italy and France. Then they [Scotland] had a great series in Ireland. Then I came back to play for Wellington in the [New Zealand] domestic summer. So yeah, it's been quite an interesting journey."

Scotland were keen on having her as part of the backroom for the World Cup, but she wasn't going to let a chance of playing for New Zealand pass.

"It would've been lovely to play in Bangladesh [the original hosts for this World Cup], with all those spinning wickets," she chuckles. "But I guess the UAE isn't all that bad in terms of pitches either. As a spinner, it's just trying to add more tricks to your bowling in terms of change of pace and angles, to stay one step ahead.

"Another change in the women's game [compared to the men's] is only having four fielders out [after the powerplay]. So, I guess, in a sense you're slightly limited in what lines you can go with. Sometimes you feel like you can bowl really well and get hit around the park and it can be the other way round too, so yeah, I'm always on my toes."

Kasperek's perspective on her own cricket may have changed in recent times, but not the drive to keep getting better. Her decision to leave Otago and move to Wellington in early 2021, once cricket resumed post-pandemic, is a prime example.

"I made the move because at the time it had the best training structure in New Zealand," she says. "I just thought if I wanted to try and kick on a little bit with my cricket then, they had like full-time coaches and great facilities. I just thought that I wanted to try and give myself the best chance to improve. And I really enjoyed the city, the vibe around the team we've got there."

Kasperek still divides her time between New Zealand and Scotland, but there's more clarity and purpose to her pursuits. "It's been hectic, but also very rewarding," she says. "I guess I really had to invest in other parts of my life outside of [playing] cricket. It was forced upon me [because of not having a contract].

"Having got into coaching, I feel a lot less daunted about the future planning. Even if I won't get many more opportunities [to play], the place I'm in today, I'll be okay. I've enjoyed coaching and would love to go down that path."