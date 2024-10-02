October 3 at the World Cup: Debutants and dark horses

Bangladesh squad: Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas
Scotland squad: Kathryn Bryce (capt), Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce (wk), Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Saskia Horley, Lorna Jack, Ailsa Lister, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Rachel Slater
News brief:
Scotland are in a Women's Cricket World Cup - be it 50 overs or 20 - for the first time. They got there by making the final
of the Qualifier earlier this year. They have lost each of their four T20Is
against Bangladesh, the last of which came in September 2022. Bangladesh, though, last won a Women's T20 World Cup game in 2014, when they were hosts. A chance to tweak the record then, after going four editions winless.
Player to watch: Nahida Akter
, on 99 T20I wickets, could hold the key to Bangladesh's progress in the competition. She is on the verge of becoming the first woman from Bangladesh - and only the third across genders, behind Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman - to 100 T20I wickets. With a plethora of right-hand batters in Scotland's line-up, she could be licking her lips.
Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (capt), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan
Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilshari, Nilakshika Silva, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari
News brief:
Sadia Iqbal was named in the Pakistan squad subject to fitness. She bowled seven overs across the two warm-up games and returned two wickets against Bangladesh. That would come as relief for Pakistan because Iqbal has not just played all of Pakistan's completed 32 T20Is since the start of 2023 but also is their leading wicket-taker
in that period. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have won their last three T20I outings against Pakistan, including the semi-final
of the Asia Cup this year.
Player to watch: Chamari Athapaththu
is used to having the spotlight firmly on her when she takes the field for Sri Lanka. For the first time though, she comes to a World Cup with her team portrayed as the tournament's dark horse. And that could pose a challenge of a different kind - that of living up to expectations with the bat and as a leader. But when has Athapaththu ever shied away from a tough gig?