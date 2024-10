October 3 at the World Cup: Debutants and dark horses

Sadia Iqbal was named in the Pakistan squad subject to fitness. She bowled seven overs across the two warm-up games and returned two wickets against Bangladesh. That would come as relief for Pakistan because Iqbal has not just played all of Pakistan's completed 32 T20Is since the start of 2023 but also is their leading wicket-taker in that period. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have won their last three T20I outings against Pakistan, including the semi-final of the Asia Cup this year.