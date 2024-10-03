Matches (14)
BAN Women vs SCO Women, 1st Match, Group B at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Group B, Sharjah, October 03, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
BAN Women
L
L
W
W
L
SCO Women
W
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-W10 M • 267 Runs • 38.14 Avg • 92.38 SR
BAN-W8 M • 204 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 95.77 SR
SCO-W7 M • 226 Runs • 75.33 Avg • 105.11 SR
SCO-W7 M • 162 Runs • 27 Avg • 102.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 13.28 SR
BAN-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.51 Econ • 18.27 SR
SCO-W6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 10.9 SR
SCO-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 4.51 Econ • 14.1 SR
Squad
BAN-W
SCO-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2057
|Match days
|3 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
