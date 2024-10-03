Matches (14)
BAN Women vs SCO Women, 1st Match, Group B at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Group B, Sharjah, October 03, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
Scotland Women FlagScotland Women
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nigar Sultana
10 M • 267 Runs • 38.14 Avg • 92.38 SR
Murshida Khatun
8 M • 204 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 95.77 SR
KE Bryce
7 M • 226 Runs • 75.33 Avg • 105.11 SR
DEM Carter
7 M • 162 Runs • 27 Avg • 102.53 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rabeya Khan
9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 13.28 SR
Nahida Akter
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.51 Econ • 18.27 SR
RE Slater
6 M • 11 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 10.9 SR
KE Bryce
7 M • 10 Wkts • 4.51 Econ • 14.1 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
BAN-W
SCO-W
Player
Role
Nigar Sultana (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dilara Akter 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Disha Biswas 
Allrounder
Fahima Khatun 
Bowler
Jahanara Alam 
Bowler
Marufa Akter 
Bowler
Sobhana Mostary 
Middle order Batter
Murshida Khatun 
Opening Batter
Nahida Akter 
Bowler
Rabeya Khan 
Allrounder
Shathi Rani 
Opening Batter
Ritu Moni 
Allrounder
Shorna Akter 
Allrounder
Sultana Khatun 
Bowler
Taj Nehar 
Top order Batter
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2057
Match days3 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W-----
IND-W-----
NZ-W-----
PAK-W-----
SL-W-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W-----
ENG-W-----
SCO-W-----
SA-W-----
WI-W-----
