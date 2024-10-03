Matches (14)
CPL 2024 (2)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (2)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Irani Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
Women's T20WC Warm-up (3)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (3)
IRE vs SA (1)

PAK Women vs SL Women, 2nd Match, Group A at Sharjah, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Group A (N), Sharjah, October 03, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
Sri Lanka Women FlagSri Lanka Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Muneeba Ali
10 M • 246 Runs • 30.75 Avg • 118.26 SR
Gull Feroza
10 M • 227 Runs • 25.22 Avg • 112.93 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
8 M • 369 Runs • 61.5 Avg • 132.73 SR
H Madavi
10 M • 368 Runs • 52.57 Avg • 130.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sadia Iqbal
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.31 Econ • 13.47 SR
Nida Dar
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.21 Econ • 19.37 SR
WK Dilhari
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.81 Econ • 16.9 SR
SIP Fernando
9 M • 9 Wkts • 6.45 Econ • 20.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK-W
SL-W
Player
Role
Fatima Sana (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Aliya Riaz 
Allrounder
Diana Baig 
Bowler
Gull Feroza 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Iram Javed 
Middle order Batter
Muneeba Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nashra Sandhu 
Bowler
Nida Dar 
Bowling Allrounder
Omaima Sohail 
Top order Batter
Sadaf Shamas 
Top order Batter
Sadia Iqbal 
Bowler
Sidra Amin 
Opening Batter
Syeda Aroob Shah 
Allrounder
Tasmia Rubab 
Bowler
Tuba Hassan 
Bowler
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2058
Match days3 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

Could this be the closest-ever Women's T20 World Cup?

There isn't a whole lot of buzz around Dubai and Sharjah just yet, but seldom has the field looked so even ahead of a major women's tournament

'I'm still World Boss' - Deandra Dottin is as hungry and competitive as ever

She moved away from the international game, and to Canada, rediscovered herself, and is now back to make up for lost time

Ellyse Perry: 'If you worry too much about any other team, you're only reacting then'

The senior allrounder on how Australia are preparing for the T20 World Cup, focusing more internally than on the chasing pack

Litchfield out of Australia's warm-up games with groin soreness

An update on her availability for the World Cup opener will be provided over "the next few days"; Australia's first game is on October 5 against Sri Lanka

Wise beyond her years, Alice Capsey is forever learning

Having burst onto the scene as a teenager, England allrounder is a fixture on the international and franchise circuits

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W-----
IND-W-----
NZ-W-----
PAK-W-----
SL-W-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W-----
ENG-W-----
SCO-W-----
SA-W-----
WI-W-----
