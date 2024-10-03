Matches (5)
2nd Match, Group A (N), Sharjah, October 03, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PAK Women chose to bat.

Pakistan bat first against spin-heavy Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka go into the contest with Prabodhani as their only seamer, while Pakistan have Sana and Baig

Firdose Moonda
03-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Fatima Sana and Chamari Athapaththu at the toss, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Women's T20 World Cup, Sharjah, October 3, 2024

Fatima Sana and Chamari Athapaththu at the toss  •  ICC/Getty Images

Pakistan chose to bat vs Sri Lanka
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana followed Nigar Sultana's lead and asked Sri Lanka to chase on a slow wicket, with low bounce, in Sharjah on the opening day of the tournament. Earlier, in searing heat Bangladesh's captain wanted to put runs on the board first, to save her team from fielding in the blazing sun. Sana's reasons were slightly different, with the ground now covered in shadow and a bit of a breeze, but she wanted the certainty of runs on the board first.
Chamari Athapaththu was more than happy to lose the toss and she would have bowled first. Sri Lanka enter the tournament on a hot streak, as Asia Cup champions and after breezing through the qualifiers. Sri Lanka go into the contest with left-armer Udeshika Prabodhani as their only seamer, and plenty of spin options, which, based on recent games in Sharjah appears to be the most potent threat.
Pakistan included both Sana, who was carded to bat at No.6 but has been up at No.5 recently, and Diana Baig. Their other six bowling options are all spinners, including former captain Nida Dar.
Although Pakistan have a slight edge in the head to head record between these two sides - with ten wins to Sri Lanka's nine - Sri Lanka have won the last three matches between these sides.
Pakistan: 1 Muneeba Ali (wk), 2 Gull Feroza, 3 Sidra Amin, 4 Nida Dar, 5 Aliya Riaz, 6 Fatima Sana (capt), 7 Tuba Hassan, 8 Nashra Sandhu, 9 Sadia Iqbal, 10 Diana Baig, 11 Omaima Sohail
Sri Lanka: 1 Vishmi Gunaratne, 2 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 3 Harshita Samarawickrama, 4 Kavisha Dilhari, 5 Nilakshika Silva, 6 Hasini Perera, 7 Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), 8 Sugandika Kumari, 9 Inoshi Priyadharshani, 10 Sachini Nisansala, 11 Udeskhika Prabodani
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

PAK Women Innings
Player NameRB
Muneeba Ali
caught1114
Gull Feroza
caught24
Sidra Amin
caught1210
Omaima Sohail
caught1819
Nida Dar
bowled2322
Tuba Hassan
caught59
Fatima Sana
not out3019
Aliya Riaz
lbw01
Diana Baig
caught24
Nashra Sandhu
not out410
Extras(w 4)
Total111(8 wkts; 18.4 ovs)
ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W11020.800
SCO-W1010-0.800
ENG-W-----
SA-W-----
WI-W-----
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W-----
IND-W-----
NZ-W-----
PAK-W-----
SL-W-----
