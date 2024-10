Pakistan bat first against spin-heavy Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana followed Nigar Sultana's lead and asked Sri Lanka to chase on a slow wicket, with low bounce, in Sharjah on the opening day of the tournament. Earlier, in searing heat Bangladesh's captain wanted to put runs on the board first, to save her team from fielding in the blazing sun. Sana's reasons were slightly different, with the ground now covered in shadow and a bit of a breeze, but she wanted the certainty of runs on the board first.