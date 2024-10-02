'Be fearless, don't play safe' - Ratnayake spells out SL's mantra

Sri Lanka have been on an unprecedented high. The team hasn't looked in a better shape than they are currently, having come off a historic first-ever series win in England followed by the Asia Cup triumph.

There's boisterous energy around the group that stems from "having walked the talk" in the words of Rumesh Ratnayake , their head coach, ahead of their women's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in Sharjah.

In February 2023, weeks before the previous T20 World Cup in South Africa, Ratnayake was summoned from the academy to steer a team that appeared to have been stuck in a rut of insipid results and lack of direction within the leadership. Ratnayake wasn't sure if he'd continue for long, but a week of being with the team convinced him there was enough to work with.

Sri Lanka's upset of South Africa on the opening night in Cape Town was mere validation of his intuition. It set the ball rolling for a fruitful association that has seen several successful mini-chapters along the way. Like the Asia Cup and England triumph.

The SLC mandate when he took over was "do it your way." Ratnayake explains he was big on inclusivity. "By that, I mean involving everyone in decision making, not merely me giving instructions and them following," he explains. "This included all staff as well as playing members. It was never like 'this is my way of doing.'

"Everyone had to show the same level of commitment and fit into the culture we wanted to create. We've come a long way since, but it's an ongoing process. We made them believe first that they could grow. For that, along with skill enhancement it needed a commitment to fitness. We've worked towards achieving that."

Ratyanake had to hit the ground running, having little time to familiarize himself with the group. It wasn't ideal, but he had the complete backing of Chamari Athapaththu, the captain, and SLC. The women's setup, in a way, has been a deviation from the norm: of coaches coming and going. And recent results are merely a byproduct of that faith and continuity.

"We have a good leader in Chamari. I also had the backing of the board, which was huge," he says. "The entire group also quickly bought in to the direction we wanted to take. And it was to be fearless, and not take the safe way. Not being intimidated by the bigger teams.

"A team like New Zealand for example, anyone would be overawed by their build. But we knew cricket's not a game of physicality. It's about skills, execution and mindset. You can win with smart options. We spoke about what those smart options were. Mind you, it was a hard road. It certainly wasn't as easy as people picture it to be.

"Taking good decisions in the middle when you have little time to decide involves training in a certain way. We've tried to take fear out of the minds. After almost two years now, I can say that it certainly happened in a way which now makes it seem like a picture-perfect walk."

Ratyanake's primary goal in his time as coach is to develop players. It annoyed him that the team's chances were always dependent on Athapaththu. "When I came into the system, when Chamari did well, Sri Lanka did well. There's truth to it no doubt, but it sort of ignited me to make sure others elevate their standards to get to where Chamari had.

"When I came into the system, when Chamari did well, Sri Lanka did well. There's truth to it" • Sri Lanka Cricket

"So, in every aspect, especially in batting, we made plans, specific scenarios we worked on at training. We worked on what we wanted to achieve and how we were going to. I'm not saying we're fully close to it yet, but yes, we are somewhat there, where we can say, even if Chamari fails one particular day, there are others who can win games for us."

Ratyanake exudes cautious optimism around Sri Lanka's chances. He knows they're in the "stronger group." And the only way to think they can progress is by thinking "every game is a final."

"We want to win those moments," he says. "We want to concentrate on building a set of small moments together. We've tried to instill that into our thinking. This is a very happy bunch of players. They're united and looking after each other. That's something you can't instill; it has to come naturally. Aa coaches we're fortunate to have that culture.