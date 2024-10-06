Unchanged Scotland bat; West Indies make two changes

West Indies, meanwhile, made two changes with Chedean Nation and Ashmini Munisar coming in for Zaida James and Shamilia Connell. Captain Hayley Matthews said the side was quite positive despite a big loss to South Africa in their opener. Stafanie Taylor, who experienced soreness in her knee in that match, is fit to play.

The surface is the same one used in the India-Pakistan game earlier in the day. It's expected to be a little bit sticky, so the spinners and pace-off deliveries could play a big role. With the game being played under lights, catching will also once again be in the spotlight.