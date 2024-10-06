Unchanged Scotland bat; West Indies make two changes
Chedean Nation and Ashmini Munisar come in for West Indies
Scotland chose to bat vs West Indies
Scotland won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in Dubai. Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce said the plan was to set a good total and then keep things tight with the ball. Scotland are going in with the same XI that played against Bangladesh.
West Indies, meanwhile, made two changes with Chedean Nation and Ashmini Munisar coming in for Zaida James and Shamilia Connell. Captain Hayley Matthews said the side was quite positive despite a big loss to South Africa in their opener. Stafanie Taylor, who experienced soreness in her knee in that match, is fit to play.
The surface is the same one used in the India-Pakistan game earlier in the day. It's expected to be a little bit sticky, so the spinners and pace-off deliveries could play a big role. With the game being played under lights, catching will also once again be in the spotlight.
Scotland XI: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (capt), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcy Carter, Lorner Jack-Brown, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell
West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews (capt), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chenead Nation, Qiana Joseph, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack