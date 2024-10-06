Matches (4)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
CPL 2024 (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Live
8th Match, Group B (N), Dubai (DICS), October 06, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
PrevNext

SCO Women chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 4.41
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 22/0 (4.40)
forecasterLive Forecast:SCO-W 121
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
News
Bet
Report

Unchanged Scotland bat; West Indies make two changes

Chedean Nation and Ashmini Munisar come in for West Indies

Madushka Balasuriya
06-Oct-2024 • 29 mins ago
Hayley Matthews speaks to her team as they walk out to try and defend 119, South Africa vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Dubai, October 4, 2024

West Indies lost their tournament opener against South Africa  •  ICC/Getty Images

Scotland chose to bat vs West Indies
Scotland won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in Dubai. Scotland captain Kathryn Bryce said the plan was to set a good total and then keep things tight with the ball. Scotland are going in with the same XI that played against Bangladesh.
West Indies, meanwhile, made two changes with Chedean Nation and Ashmini Munisar coming in for Zaida James and Shamilia Connell. Captain Hayley Matthews said the side was quite positive despite a big loss to South Africa in their opener. Stafanie Taylor, who experienced soreness in her knee in that match, is fit to play.
The surface is the same one used in the India-Pakistan game earlier in the day. It's expected to be a little bit sticky, so the spinners and pace-off deliveries could play a big role. With the game being played under lights, catching will also once again be in the spotlight.
Scotland XI: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (capt), Ailsa Lister, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcy Carter, Lorner Jack-Brown, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell
West Indies XI: Hayley Matthews (capt), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chenead Nation, Qiana Joseph, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack
Scotland WomenWest Indies WomenWest IndiesSouth AfricaSCO Women vs WI WomenICC Women's T20 World Cup

Language
English
Win Probability
WI-W 66.17%
SCO-WWI-W
100%50%100%SCO-W InningsWI-W Innings

Current Over 9 • SCO-W 39/2

Live Forecast: SCO-W 123
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
SCO Women Innings
Player NameRB
S Horley
caught119
SJ Bryce
bowled27
KE Bryce
not out1116
A Lister
not out1421
Extras(lb 1)
Total39(2 wkts; 8.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ-W11022.900
AUS-W11021.908
PAK-W21120.555
IND-W2112-1.217
SL-W2020-1.667
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG-W11021.050
SA-W11020.773
BAN-W2112-0.125
WI-W1010-0.773
SCO-W1010-0.800
Full Table