SCO Women vs WI Women, 8th Match, Group B at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match, Group B (N), Dubai (DICS), October 06, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SCO Women
W
L
W
W
L
WI Women
W
L
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SCO-W7 M • 236 Runs • 78.67 Avg • 106.78 SR
SCO-W8 M • 152 Runs • 30.4 Avg • 93.82 SR
WI-W10 M • 402 Runs • 40.2 Avg • 128.84 SR
WI-W10 M • 196 Runs • 24.5 Avg • 97.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SCO-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.67 Econ • 13.09 SR
SCO-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
WI-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.34 Econ • 13.25 SR
WI-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
SCO-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2067
|Match days
|6 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News
New Zealand grateful for Devine intervention as plans come together in crucial contest
Ten T20I defeats in a row couldn't sway resilient team from sticking to their guns in emphatic win
Rodrigues challenges India to bounce back from shock New Zealand loss
Early setback leaves form team with ground to make up in highly competitive Group A
Fast, accurate, relentless Nonkululeko Mlaba is determined to be No. 1
After enduring a worrying dip in form, the left-arm spinner has found her way back to her best, with a little bit of help from Keshav Maharaj and Paul Adams
Injuries to Zaida James and Stafanie Taylor make bad day worse for West Indies
James was hit in the face while attempting a catch, while Taylor has soreness in her knee