SCO Women vs WI Women, 8th Match, Group B at Dubai, Women's T20 World Cup, Oct 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Group B (N), Dubai (DICS), October 06, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Scotland Women FlagScotland Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KE Bryce
7 M • 236 Runs • 78.67 Avg • 106.78 SR
SJ Bryce
8 M • 152 Runs • 30.4 Avg • 93.82 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 402 Runs • 40.2 Avg • 128.84 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 196 Runs • 24.5 Avg • 97.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KE Bryce
7 M • 11 Wkts • 4.67 Econ • 13.09 SR
RE Slater
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
ASS Fletcher
10 M • 16 Wkts • 6.34 Econ • 13.25 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 9 Wkts • 6.14 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2067
Match days6 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's T20 World Cup News

New Zealand grateful for Devine intervention as plans come together in crucial contest

Ten T20I defeats in a row couldn't sway resilient team from sticking to their guns in emphatic win

Rodrigues challenges India to bounce back from shock New Zealand loss

Early setback leaves form team with ground to make up in highly competitive Group A

Fast, accurate, relentless Nonkululeko Mlaba is determined to be No. 1

After enduring a worrying dip in form, the left-arm spinner has found her way back to her best, with a little bit of help from Keshav Maharaj and Paul Adams

Injuries to Zaida James and Stafanie Taylor make bad day worse for West Indies

James was hit in the face while attempting a catch, while Taylor has soreness in her knee

Harmanpreet & Co left fuming after Amelia Kerr run-out-that-wasn't drama

Kerr wasn't given run-out because the ball was deemed dead, but questions around the incident remain

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ-W11022.900
PAK-W11021.550
SL-W1010-1.550
IND-W1010-2.900
AUS-W-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W11020.800
SA-W11020.773
WI-W1010-0.773
SCO-W1010-0.800
ENG-W-----
Full Table