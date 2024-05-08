Athapaththu 102 helps Sri Lanka seal T20 World Cup Qualifier final

Sri Lanka 169 for 5 (Athapaththu 102, Silva 26*, Slater 2-35) beat Scotland101 for 7 (Chatterji 30, Prabodhani 3-13, Priyadharshani 1-13) by 68 runs

Captain Chamari Athapaththu 's 102 off 63 balls helped Sri Lanka win the final of the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier against Scotland in Abu Dhabi.

As a result, Sri Lanka will slot into Group A alongside Australia, India, New Zealand and Pakistan, while Scotland will be part of Group B alongside South Africa, England, West Indies and Bangladesh in the World Cup proper in October.

After Scotland asked Sri Lanka to bat, Athapaththu lost her opening partner Vishmi Gunaratne in the third over. Harshitha Samarawickrama was the next one to depart, in the sixth over, after being pinned in front by Katherine Fraser. Kavisha Dilhari at No. 4 then contributed 15 off 13 balls before being stumped off Abtaha Maqsood.

Athapaththu, meanwhile, continued to pile on the runs single-handedly, contributing 83 runs in her 106-run stand with Nilakshika Silva. She brought up her century in the 19th over, off 60 balls. Athapaththu hit 13 fours and four sixes in her 63-ball stay before falling to Rachel Slater with four balls remaining in Sri Lanka's innings. A six by Silva off the penultimate ball then set Scotland a target of 170.

In return, Scotland got off to a decent start in the chase, with openers Saskia Horley and Megan McColl hitting three fours between them before the collapse began. After Horley was run-out in the third over, left-arm medium pacer Udeshika Prabodhani produced a double-wicket maiden in the fourth.

Sri Lanka's spinners then took over, stifling Scotland in the middle overs. Priyanaz Chatterji fought hard with a 34-ball 30, but didn't find much help at the other end, as Scotland eventually fell 68 runs short.