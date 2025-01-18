Matches (14)
PAK vs WI (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
BPL (3)
BBL (1)
PM Cup (2)

ENG-WMN U19 vs IRE-WMN U19, 2nd Match, Group B at Johor, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Group B, Johor, January 18, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
PrevNext
England Women Under-19s FlagEngland Women Under-19s
Ireland Women Under-19s FlagIreland Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
2:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
D Perrin
7 M • 172 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 139.83 SR
E Thomas
4 M • 70 Runs • 17.5 Avg • 120.68 SR
A Squires
7 M • 151 Runs • 25.17 Avg • 95.56 SR
AA Harrison
7 M • 59 Runs • 9.83 Avg • 80.82 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MR Corteen-Coleman
3 M • 4 Wkts • 4.64 Econ • 16.5 SR
D Perrin
2 M • 2 Wkts • 6 Econ • 12 SR
FA Sargent
7 M • 4 Wkts • 6.63 Econ • 35.75 SR
NE MacNulty
3 M • 3 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
Match details
Johor Cricket Academy Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Match days18 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPT
INW19----
MAW19----
SLW19----
WIW19----
Group B
TeamMWLPT
ENW19----
IRW19----
PAW19----
USW19----
Group C
TeamMWLPT
NZW19----
NGW19----
SOW19----
SAW19----
Group D
TeamMWLPT
AUW19----
BAW19----
NPW19----
SCW19----
Full Table