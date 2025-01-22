Matches (9)
ENG-WMN U19 vs USA-WMN U19, 18th Match, Group B at Johor, Women's U19 T20 WC, Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Group B, Johor, January 22, 2025, ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup
England Women Under-19s FlagEngland Women Under-19s
United States of America Women Under-19s FlagUnited States of America Women Under-19s
Tomorrow
2:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Ground time: 09:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
D Perrin
8 M • 188 Runs • 26.86 Avg • 137.22 SR
AEM Norgrove
5 M • 86 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 107.5 SR
D Dhingra
7 M • 131 Runs • 18.71 Avg • 80.36 SR
IM Vaghela
7 M • 94 Runs • 18.8 Avg • 89.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MR Corteen-Coleman
5 M • 6 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 15.83 SR
A Surenkumar
2 M • 3 Wkts • 6.83 Econ • 12 SR
AI Chudasama
6 M • 8 Wkts • 4.32 Econ • 14.75 SR
IM Vaghela
5 M • 5 Wkts • 6.6 Econ • 14 SR
Match details
Johor Cricket Academy Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Match days22 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
INW1911028.646
SLW1911026.950
MAW191010-6.950
WIW191010-8.646
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
USW1921034.422
ENW1921033.879
PAW192011-3.879
IRW192011-4.422
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
SAW1922045.784
NGW1921030.154
SOW192011-9.400
NZW192020-1.000
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUW1922041.948
BAW1921120.659
SCW192112-1.420
NPW192020-0.844
Full Table