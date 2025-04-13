Matches (22)
BAN Women vs IRE Women, 7th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (D/N), Lahore, April 13, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Recent Performance
Last five matches
BAN Women
W
L
W
L
W
IRE Women
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-W7 M • 395 Runs • 65.83 Avg • 76.99 SR
BAN-W10 M • 324 Runs • 36 Avg • 69.52 SR
IRE-W10 M • 297 Runs • 29.7 Avg • 73.69 SR
IRE-W7 M • 203 Runs • 29 Avg • 81.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 40.5 SR
BAN-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 4.51 Econ • 26.63 SR
IRE-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 5.77 Econ • 38.44 SR
IRE-W4 M • 8 Wkts • 5 Econ • 20.25 SR
Squad
BAN-W
IRE-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|-
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1448
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
|Match days
|13 April 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
