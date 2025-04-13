Matches (22)
IPL (3)
PSL (3)
WWC Qualifier (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Kartini Cup (1)

BAN Women vs IRE Women, 7th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (D/N), Lahore, April 13, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
PrevNext
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BAN-W Win & Bat
IRE-W Win & Bat
BAN-W Win & Bowl
IRE-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sharmin Akhter
7 M • 395 Runs • 65.83 Avg • 76.99 SR
Nigar Sultana
10 M • 324 Runs • 36 Avg • 69.52 SR
GH Lewis
10 M • 297 Runs • 29.7 Avg • 73.69 SR
A Hunter
7 M • 203 Runs • 29 Avg • 81.2 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Nahida Akter
10 M • 12 Wkts • 3.81 Econ • 40.5 SR
Fahima Khatun
9 M • 11 Wkts • 4.51 Econ • 26.63 SR
O Prendergast
10 M • 9 Wkts • 5.77 Econ • 38.44 SR
J Maguire
4 M • 8 Wkts • 5 Econ • 20.25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BAN-W
IRE-W
Player
Role
Nigar Sultana † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dilara Akter 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fahima Khatun 
Bowler
Fargana Hoque 
Top order Batter
Fariha Trisna 
Bowler
Ishma Tanjim 
Allrounder
Jannatul Ferdus 
Bowler
Marufa Akter 
Bowler
Sobhana Mostary 
Middle order Batter
Nahida Akter 
Bowler
Rabeya Khan 
Allrounder
Ritu Moni 
Allrounder
Sharmin Akhter 
Opening Batter
Shorna Akter 
Allrounder
Sumaiya Akther 
-
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1448
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
Match days13 April 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier News

WI secure first points as Matthews four-for denies Ireland in thriller

Pakistan, meanwhile, rode on half-centuries from Muneeba and Aliya to go to the top of the table

WI secure first points as Matthews four-for denies Ireland in thriller

Fahima-Ferdus' achievement 'is inspiring for the team', says captain Sultana

"I felt that I would pick up three wickets today - I felt I had more wicket-taking options," Fahima Khatun says

Fahima-Ferdus' achievement 'is inspiring for the team', says captain Sultana

Sultana century and Fahima, Ferdus five-fors give Bangladesh huge win

The win - their biggest in ODIs in terms of runs - gave Bangladesh an NRR boost and put them top of the points table

Sultana century and Fahima, Ferdus five-fors give Bangladesh huge win

Matthews' all-round brilliance in vain as Scotland upset West Indies

In the other match, Diana Baig set up Pakistan's win against Ireland

Matthews' all-round brilliance in vain as Scotland upset West Indies

Powerplay podcast: World Cup qualifiers 'a different kind of pressure', says Orla Prendergast

Allrounder speaks ahead of Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign

Powerplay podcast: World Cup qualifiers 'a different kind of pressure', says Orla Prendergast
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK-W22040.594
BAN-W11023.560
SCO-W21120.000
WI-W2112-0.060
IRE-W2020-0.530
THA-W1010-3.560
Full Table