Matches (23)
IPL (3)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WI 4-Day (4)

BAN Women vs SCO Women, 10th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match (D/N), Lahore, April 15, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
PrevNext
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
Scotland Women FlagScotland Women
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BAN-W Win & Bat
SCO-W Win & Bat
BAN-W Win & Bowl
SCO-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sharmin Akhter
8 M • 419 Runs • 59.86 Avg • 75.08 SR
Nigar Sultana
10 M • 348 Runs • 38.67 Avg • 74.04 SR
KE Bryce
6 M • 313 Runs • 52.17 Avg • 88.92 SR
DEM Carter
8 M • 205 Runs • 25.63 Avg • 71.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Fahima Khatun
9 M • 12 Wkts • 4.24 Econ • 23.91 SR
Nahida Akter
10 M • 10 Wkts • 4.04 Econ • 48.6 SR
AM Maqsood
9 M • 21 Wkts • 4.17 Econ • 19.52 SR
K Fraser
8 M • 14 Wkts • 3.82 Econ • 28.28 SR
Squad
BAN-W
SCO-W
Player
Role
Nigar Sultana † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dilara Akter 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fahima Khatun 
Bowler
Fargana Hoque 
Top order Batter
Fariha Trisna 
Bowler
Ishma Tanjim 
Allrounder
Jannatul Ferdus 
Bowler
Marufa Akter 
Bowler
Sobhana Mostary 
Middle order Batter
Nahida Akter 
Bowler
Rabeya Khan 
Allrounder
Ritu Moni 
Allrounder
Sharmin Akhter 
Opening Batter
Shorna Akter 
Allrounder
Sumaiya Akther 
-
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1451
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
Match days15 April 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier News

Sultana, Moni fifties help Bangladesh register their highest successful ODI chase

In the earlier game, Scotland registered their second win of the campaign by taking down Thailand

Sultana, Moni fifties help Bangladesh register their highest successful ODI chase

WI secure first points as Matthews four-for denies Ireland in thriller

Pakistan, meanwhile, rode on half-centuries from Muneeba and Aliya to go to the top of the table

WI secure first points as Matthews four-for denies Ireland in thriller

Fahima-Ferdus' achievement 'is inspiring for the team', says captain Sultana

"I felt that I would pick up three wickets today - I felt I had more wicket-taking options," Fahima Khatun says

Fahima-Ferdus' achievement 'is inspiring for the team', says captain Sultana

Sultana century and Fahima, Ferdus five-fors give Bangladesh huge win

The win - their biggest in ODIs in terms of runs - gave Bangladesh an NRR boost and put them top of the points table

Sultana century and Fahima, Ferdus five-fors give Bangladesh huge win

Matthews' all-round brilliance in vain as Scotland upset West Indies

In the other match, Diana Baig set up Pakistan's win against Ireland

Matthews' all-round brilliance in vain as Scotland upset West Indies
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W22041.899
PAK-W22040.594
SCO-W32140.448
WI-W2112-0.060
IRE-W3030-0.417
THA-W2020-2.360
Full Table