Bryce's maiden ton in vain as Ireland knock Scotland out of contention for World Cup

Ireland 269 for 9 (Lewis 61, Delany 57*, Forbes 55, Bryce 3-49) beat Scotland 268 for 7 (Bryce 131*, Canning 3-48) by one wicket

Scotland and Ireland signed off from the Women's World Cup Qualifier with a thriller that saw Ireland complete their highest successful chase, off the last ball of the game and with one wicket in hand, and knock Scotland out of contention of the World Cup. Both teams finished on four points

The result leaves the race for the second World Cup spot down to two teams on the final day of the tournament, where Bangladesh play already-qualified Pakistan and West Indies meet Thailand. Bangladesh are currently in second place and have some wriggle room. They do not need to beat Pakistan to qualify, and could get there with a loss, provided West Indies do not go past their net run-rate. West Indies must beat Thailand by a big margin in order to give themselves a chance of getting to the World Cup.

Both Scotland and Ireland will be disappointed at missing out, especially after Scotland beat West Indies in their opener and were in the mix going into this game. They needed to beat Ireland to stay in contention and gave themselves as good a chance as they could after posting their highest ODI score of 268 for 7.

Captain Kathryn Bryce was the architect of the total and scored her first ODI century to help Scotland recover from 19 for 3 in the powerplay to set Ireland a challenging target. Bryce has also scored two half-centuries in the qualifier and with 293 runs, is the leading run-scorer

Her innings was a wonderful mix of accuracy and aggression as she pierced gaps in the Irish field and struck 14 fours and two sixes, mostly through the covers and over mid-wicket. Bryce shared in four half-century stands: a run-a-ball 62 with Ailsa Lister, 65 with Katherine Fraser, 51 with Priyanaz Chatterji and 52 off 30 balls with Rachel Slater, who was with her when her hundred came up. Bryce got there with a slash over the covers off the 122nd ball she faced. She went on to score 31 more runs off the next 15 deliveries and showed off an excellent ability to accelerate at the death.

Ireland's prospects of reaching the World Cup were gone after their third loss earlier in the week and they approached their innings like a side with nothing to lose. Sarah Forbes and Gaby Lewis put on 109 for the first wicket and Forbes went on to her first ODI fifty to set Ireland up well. Forbes was run out when she ran from the non-striker's end almost to Lewis, who swept and turned down a single but it was too late to send Forbes back. Amy Hunter was caught behind two balls later and Lewis, on 61, followed in the same fashion and Scotland were clawing their way back.

Orla Prendagast looked good for her 33 but popped a simple catch to Lister at mid-on in the 35th over, with Ireland still 89 runs away from victory. Scotland dismissed Leah Paul, Louise Little and Sophie MacMohan in the space of 23 deliveries and at 209 for 7, Ireland looked out of the game. But Laura Delany had not yet had her full say. She had No.8 Jane Macguire for company and they put on 53 runs for the eighth wicket to leave Scotland scrambling.

Delaney reached fifty off 55 balls at the end of the 47th over, with Ireland still needing 20 runs off the last 18 balls. Byrce took matters into her own hands. She already had figures of 2 for 37 from seven overs and brought herself on to bowl the 48th and 50th over. She conceded seven runs in the 48th over. Ireland needed 13 from 12. Slater was tasked with the penultimate over and six runs were scored off her first five balls before she had Macguire caught on the leg side boundary as she tried to leave as little as possible to do in the last over. Macguire was dismissed for a career-best 28 and Ireland seven to win off the last over.