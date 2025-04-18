Matches (5)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
WWC Qualifier (2)

IRE Women vs SCO Women, 13th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match (D/N), Lahore, April 18, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
PrevNext
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
Scotland Women FlagScotland Women
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
IRE-W Win & Bat
SCO-W Win & Bat
IRE-W Win & Bowl
SCO-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GH Lewis
10 M • 324 Runs • 32.4 Avg • 67.92 SR
A Hunter
7 M • 292 Runs • 41.71 Avg • 86.39 SR
KE Bryce
6 M • 235 Runs • 39.17 Avg • 92.15 SR
SJ Bryce
6 M • 227 Runs • 37.83 Avg • 78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
O Prendergast
10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.27 Econ • 34.6 SR
AN Kelly
9 M • 8 Wkts • 5.56 Econ • 55.12 SR
AM Maqsood
9 M • 19 Wkts • 4.17 Econ • 23.15 SR
K Fraser
9 M • 15 Wkts • 4.08 Econ • 30 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IRE-W
SCO-W
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1454
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
Match days18 April 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier News

Sultana 83* helps Bangladesh top table; Ireland post first win of the tournament

Bangladesh, with a game in hand, only need another victory to confirm their spot for the main event in India

Sultana 83* helps Bangladesh top table; Ireland post first win of the tournament

Amin, bowlers leave WI's World Cup hopes hanging by a thread

Pakistan, who are undefeated after three games in the qualifier, remain on track to qualify for the World Cup

Amin, bowlers leave WI's World Cup hopes hanging by a thread

Sultana, Moni fifties help Bangladesh register their highest successful ODI chase

In the earlier game, Scotland registered their second win of the campaign by taking down Thailand

Sultana, Moni fifties help Bangladesh register their highest successful ODI chase

WI secure first points as Matthews four-for denies Ireland in thriller

Pakistan, meanwhile, rode on half-centuries from Muneeba and Aliya to go to the top of the table

WI secure first points as Matthews four-for denies Ireland in thriller

Fahima-Ferdus' achievement 'is inspiring for the team', says captain Sultana

"I felt that I would pick up three wickets today - I felt I had more wicket-taking options," Fahima Khatun says

Fahima-Ferdus' achievement 'is inspiring for the team', says captain Sultana
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W33061.494
PAK-W33060.857
SCO-W42240.136
IRE-W4132-0.052
WI-W3122-0.526
THA-W3030-1.880
Full Table