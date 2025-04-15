Matches (23)
IRE Women vs THA Women, 9th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Lahore, April 15, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IRE Women
L
L
L
L
L
THA Women
L
A
W
L
L
Ground time: 06:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 321 Runs • 32.1 Avg • 72.29 SR
IRE-W7 M • 234 Runs • 33.43 Avg • 82.1 SR
THA-W10 M • 441 Runs • 44.1 Avg • 73.13 SR
THA-W10 M • 246 Runs • 35.14 Avg • 64.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 5.41 Econ • 30.36 SR
IRE-W4 M • 8 Wkts • 4.57 Econ • 21 SR
THA-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 3.1 Econ • 30.47 SR
THA-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 3.3 Econ • 28.21 SR
Squad
IRE-W
THA-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1450
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
|Match days
|15 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
