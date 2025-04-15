Matches (23)
IRE Women vs THA Women, 9th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Lahore, April 15, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:54
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GH Lewis
10 M • 321 Runs • 32.1 Avg • 72.29 SR
A Hunter
7 M • 234 Runs • 33.43 Avg • 82.1 SR
N Chantham
10 M • 441 Runs • 44.1 Avg • 73.13 SR
N Chaiwai
10 M • 246 Runs • 35.14 Avg • 64.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
O Prendergast
10 M • 11 Wkts • 5.41 Econ • 30.36 SR
J Maguire
4 M • 8 Wkts • 4.57 Econ • 21 SR
T Putthawong
10 M • 17 Wkts • 3.1 Econ • 30.47 SR
O Kamchomphu
9 M • 14 Wkts • 3.3 Econ • 28.21 SR
Squad
IRE-W
THA-W
Match details
Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1450
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
Match days15 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier News

Sultana, Moni fifties help Bangladesh register their highest successful ODI chase

In the earlier game, Scotland registered their second win of the campaign by taking down Thailand

WI secure first points as Matthews four-for denies Ireland in thriller

Pakistan, meanwhile, rode on half-centuries from Muneeba and Aliya to go to the top of the table

Fahima-Ferdus' achievement 'is inspiring for the team', says captain Sultana

"I felt that I would pick up three wickets today - I felt I had more wicket-taking options," Fahima Khatun says

Sultana century and Fahima, Ferdus five-fors give Bangladesh huge win

The win - their biggest in ODIs in terms of runs - gave Bangladesh an NRR boost and put them top of the points table

Matthews' all-round brilliance in vain as Scotland upset West Indies

In the other match, Diana Baig set up Pakistan's win against Ireland

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-W22041.899
PAK-W22040.594
SCO-W32140.448
WI-W2112-0.060
IRE-W3030-0.417
THA-W2020-2.360
