IRE Women vs WI Women, 5th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Lahore, April 11, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
What will be the toss result?
IRE-W Win & Bat
WI-W Win & Bat
IRE-W Win & Bowl
WI-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IRE Women
L
L
L
L
L
WI Women
L
W
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 287 Runs • 28.7 Avg • 73.96 SR
IRE-W10 M • 255 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 66.57 SR
WI-W8 M • 400 Runs • 66.67 Avg • 92.8 SR
WI-W10 M • 217 Runs • 27.13 Avg • 61.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 35.2 SR
IRE-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.66 Econ • 49.55 SR
WI-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.53 Econ • 32.06 SR
WI-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 26.09 SR
Squad
IRE-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1446
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
|Match days
|11 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
