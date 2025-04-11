Matches (13)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (4)
POR W vs NOR Women (1)
POR vs NOR (1)
NAM Women vs UGA Women (1)
ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19 (1)

IRE Women vs WI Women, 5th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Lahore, April 11, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
PrevNext
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
IRE-W Win & Bat
WI-W Win & Bat
IRE-W Win & Bowl
WI-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:27
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GH Lewis
10 M • 287 Runs • 28.7 Avg • 73.96 SR
O Prendergast
10 M • 255 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 66.57 SR
HK Matthews
8 M • 400 Runs • 66.67 Avg • 92.8 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 217 Runs • 27.13 Avg • 61.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
O Prendergast
10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.73 Econ • 35.2 SR
AN Kelly
9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.66 Econ • 49.55 SR
K Ramharack
10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.53 Econ • 32.06 SR
AA Alleyne
10 M • 11 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 26.09 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1446
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
Match days11 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

TeamMWLPT
SCO-W1102
PAK-W1102
IRE-W1010
WI-W1010
BAN-W----
THA-W----
Full Table