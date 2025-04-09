Matches (16)
PAK Women vs IRE Women, 1st Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Lahore, April 09, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sidra Amin
10 M • 304 Runs • 38 Avg • 68.46 SR
Muneeba Ali
10 M • 206 Runs • 22.89 Avg • 64.98 SR
GH Lewis
9 M • 243 Runs • 27 Avg • 75.7 SR
O Prendergast
10 M • 221 Runs • 22.1 Avg • 64.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Nashra Sandhu
8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.75 Econ • 40 SR
Fatima Sana
8 M • 7 Wkts • 6.46 Econ • 58.14 SR
O Prendergast
10 M • 9 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 36.44 SR
AN Kelly
8 M • 7 Wkts • 5.92 Econ • 56 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK-W
IRE-W
Player
Role
Fatima Sana (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Aliya Riaz 
Allrounder
Diana Baig 
Bowler
Gull Feroza 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muneeba Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Najiha Alvi 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nashra Sandhu 
Bowler
Natalia Pervaiz 
Bowler
Omaima Sohail 
Top order Batter
Rameen Shamim 
Bowler
Sadia Iqbal 
Bowler
Shawaal Zulfiqar 
Batter
Sidra Amin 
Opening Batter
Sidra Nawaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Syeda Aroob Shah 
Allrounder
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1442
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
Match days9 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
