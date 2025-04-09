Matches (16)
PAK Women vs IRE Women, 1st Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Lahore, April 09, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PAK Women
L
L
L
NR
L
IRE Women
L
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-W10 M • 304 Runs • 38 Avg • 68.46 SR
PAK-W10 M • 206 Runs • 22.89 Avg • 64.98 SR
IRE-W9 M • 243 Runs • 27 Avg • 75.7 SR
IRE-W10 M • 221 Runs • 22.1 Avg • 64.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 4.75 Econ • 40 SR
PAK-W8 M • 7 Wkts • 6.46 Econ • 58.14 SR
IRE-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 36.44 SR
IRE-W8 M • 7 Wkts • 5.92 Econ • 56 SR
Squad
PAK-W
IRE-W
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1442
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
|Match days
|9 April 2025 - day (50-over match)