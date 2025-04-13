Matches (22)
IPL (3)
PSL (3)
WWC Qualifier (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Kartini Cup (1)

SCO Women vs THA Women, 6th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Lahore, April 13, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Scotland Women FlagScotland Women
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KE Bryce
6 M • 320 Runs • 53.33 Avg • 90.9 SR
DEM Carter
9 M • 221 Runs • 24.56 Avg • 71.98 SR
N Chantham
10 M • 480 Runs • 48 Avg • 70.58 SR
N Chaiwai
10 M • 259 Runs • 37 Avg • 65.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AM Maqsood
9 M • 19 Wkts • 4.37 Econ • 21.26 SR
K Fraser
7 M • 11 Wkts • 3.96 Econ • 30.81 SR
T Putthawong
10 M • 16 Wkts • 3.03 Econ • 32.75 SR
O Kamchomphu
9 M • 14 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 28.21 SR
Kathryn Bryce (c)
Allrounder
Chloe Abel 
Bowler
Abbi Aitken-Drummond 
Top order Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Darcey Carter 
Allrounder
Priyanaz Chatterji 
Allrounder
Maryam Faisal 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Katherine Fraser 
Allrounder
Ailsa Lister 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Abtaha Maqsood 
Bowler
Megan McColl 
Middle order Batter
Hannah Rainey 
Bowler
Nayma Sheikh 
Allrounder
Rachel Slater 
Bowler
Pippa Sproul 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1447
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
Match days13 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK-W22040.594
BAN-W11023.560
SCO-W21120.000
WI-W2112-0.060
IRE-W2020-0.530
THA-W1010-3.560
Full Table