SCO Women vs THA Women, 6th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Lahore, April 13, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SCO Women
L
W
W
W
L
THA Women
W
L
A
W
L
Ground time: 07:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SCO-W6 M • 320 Runs • 53.33 Avg • 90.9 SR
SCO-W9 M • 221 Runs • 24.56 Avg • 71.98 SR
THA-W10 M • 480 Runs • 48 Avg • 70.58 SR
THA-W10 M • 259 Runs • 37 Avg • 65.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SCO-W9 M • 19 Wkts • 4.37 Econ • 21.26 SR
SCO-W7 M • 11 Wkts • 3.96 Econ • 30.81 SR
THA-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 3.03 Econ • 32.75 SR
THA-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 28.21 SR
Squad
SCO-W
THA-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1447
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
|Match days
|13 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier News
WI secure first points as Matthews four-for denies Ireland in thriller
Pakistan, meanwhile, rode on half-centuries from Muneeba and Aliya to go to the top of the table
Fahima-Ferdus' achievement 'is inspiring for the team', says captain Sultana
"I felt that I would pick up three wickets today - I felt I had more wicket-taking options," Fahima Khatun says
Sultana century and Fahima, Ferdus five-fors give Bangladesh huge win
The win - their biggest in ODIs in terms of runs - gave Bangladesh an NRR boost and put them top of the points table
Matthews' all-round brilliance in vain as Scotland upset West Indies
In the other match, Diana Baig set up Pakistan's win against Ireland