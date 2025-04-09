Matches (16)
SCO Women vs WI Women, 2nd Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Lahore, April 09, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SCO Women
W
W
L
W
W
WI Women
L
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SCO-W5 M • 301 Runs • 60.2 Avg • 86 SR
SCO-W9 M • 200 Runs • 22.22 Avg • 73.8 SR
WI-W8 M • 427 Runs • 61 Avg • 91.43 SR
WI-W10 M • 246 Runs • 30.75 Avg • 63.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SCO-W8 M • 19 Wkts • 3.95 Econ • 19.57 SR
SCO-W4 M • 9 Wkts • 5.35 Econ • 17.55 SR
WI-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 4.44 Econ • 33.5 SR
WI-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 24.9 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
SCO-W
WI-W
Match details
|Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1443
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
|Match days
|9 April 2025 - day (50-over match)