The record for teams that have faced 500+ balls in the fourth innings at the Gabba: Won 1, Tied 1, Drawn 1, Lost 9https://t.co/2PREPjyaJB #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NSepBYkgDb — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 19, 2021

10.08am: Lengths

These are all the dismissals in this game filtered for bowled, lbw and caught. A little caveat that it also includes wickets off spinners. But even accounting for that, the story is clear - it's the fuller balls that are doing most damage. We're likely to see more purchase for the relatively shorter lengths today, given the cracks and all, but Cummins capitalising perfectly this morning already. Pin the batsmen back, have them see a few kick up at them, and you can find the nicks off a good length.

9.37am: On this day

File photo: India can't contain their delight after sealing the deal AFP

Thirteen years ago, Irfan Pathan was named Man of the Match as India beat Australia in Perth. Things weren't quite on par the way they are now, but this is the kind of thing that'd satisfy the optimistic Indian fan. H/T to Gaurav Sundararaman for spotting this.

9.03am

We head into the last day of this sensational series with the opportunity for plenty of drama. India need 324 to win the series, Australia need 10 wickets. In both their paths is a glum forecast, but only one team really NEEDS to win. And that is Australia. A draw doesn't do too much harm to India in terms of WTC prospects - considering they have a big home series coming - and they would get to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. For Australia, it's not that simple on either of those fronts. But perhaps the one thing they have going for them is that it is a lot easier to force a result with the ball rather than with the bat on this pitch and in these conditions. This is the piece with all the WTC scenarios for the two teams.

And here is some info about the weather forecast for today. We are scheduled for 98 overs on paper.