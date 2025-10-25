Vintage Ro-Ko masterclass guides India home after Harshit Rana's four

India 237 for 1 (Rohit 121*, Kohli 74*) beat Australia 236 (Renshaw 56, Rana 4-39) by nine wickets



The majority of the SCG crowd got what they wanted as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli , playing what will surely be their final matches in Australia, guided India to a consolation nine-wicket victory which avoided a series whitewash.

Rohit, building on the fighting 73 he made in Adelaide, went to his 33rd ODI century from 105 balls, a ninth against Australia, while Kohli responded to his twin ducks to start the series with an unbeaten 74 in front of a packed stadium of 40,587, most of whom cheered their every move.

The pair, who have more than 26,000 ODI runs between them, finished with an unbroken stand of 168 from 170 balls as Rohit brought the target in view with a flurry of boundaries before Kohli finished it with a delicate glide to deep third.

Related Shreyas Iyer hurts rib cage during outstanding catch

It was a dominant performance by India after Australia slipped dramatically from 183 for 3, losing 7 for 53 to be bowled out for 236. Matt Renshaw 's maiden ODI half-century had given them a solid platform, and all the top six made at least 23, but none could convert as Harshit Rana claimed a career-best 4 for 39 while India's trio of spinners all bowled well.

Rohit and Shubman Gill gave the chase an ideal platform but, even as the openers did what the team needed, the cheers for Kohli only grew louder. Shortly after Gill had deposited Cooper Connolly for six he edged Josh Hazlewood behind and the stage was set.

Kohli made his way out of the dressing room to huge cheers, but those paled compared to a few moments later when he was off the mark first ball with a flick wide of mid-on. Kohli got into the spirit of the moment with a little smile and clenched fist.

Virat Kohli celebrates his first run of the series after two ducks • AFP via Getty Images

From there, it was largely the Kohli seen on so many occasions - a straight drive off Mitchell Starc was a standout - although he was a little fortunate to survive an lbw appeal against Nathan Ellis on 36 which was millimeters from being overturned on DRS.

One of the highlights of Rohit's innings was an inside-out lofted drive for six against Adam Zampa and he later added another six off the legspinner with a slog sweep. The century came in understated fashion, a gentle drive to long-off, and a gentle wave of the bat around the ground.

Despite the series being wrapped up, Australia resisted resting either Hazlewood or Mitchell Starc. They ended up only bowling 11 between them - Hazlewood was again excellent - but they weren't brought back when the result was assured, perhaps a nod to what is to come. Ellis, who had been brought in for Xavier Bartlett, endured a difficult night.

Mitchell Marsh had opted to set a target when the coin fell his way, making it 18 consecutive tosses India had lost in ODIs. Marsh and Travis Head, who became the fastest Australia men's batter to 3000 ODI runs by innings, picked up the pace during the opening ten overs with Marsh pulling Prasidh Krishna's first ball for six in an over that cost 13.

Harshit Rana took career-best figures of 4 for 39 • AFP via Getty Images

Australia were beginning to motor when Head spooned a catch to backward point although the run rate at that stage of more than six over would prove deceptive. Two balls later India could have had a second wicket after a mix-up left Matt Short stranded but Gill missed the stumps.

Marsh's promising innings ended the first ball after drinks, when he gave himself room against Axar Patel and was bowled. A relatively quiet period followed as Short and Renshaw worked into their innings. Short, who made a career-best 74 in Adelaide, had given himself a base when he swept Washington Sundar to square leg where Kohli held a stinging catch to the delight of many in the crowd.

Renshaw did not hit a boundary until his 33rd delivery when he pulled Sundar powerfully through the leg side but kept the scoreboard ticking over so effectively that his fifty arrived from 48 balls.

Alex Carey struggled for momentum and was on 8 off 23 balls when given a life, Krishna unable to hold a tough chance running in from long-on. He and Renshaw had given Australia a good base for acceleration when the pair fell in the space of four overs.

Carey was spectacularly caught by Shreyas Iyer running back from backward point, taking the ball over his shoulder and slamming into the ground which caused him significant pain. During the drinks break which followed he left the field with the physio and during India's chase was taken to hospital for further assessment

Renshaw, who is in the contention for a place in the Test squad for the Ashes, then fell lbw to Sundar as he advanced down the pitch with the DRS confirming the ball would have taken middle and leg.