Shreyas Iyer hurts rib cage during outstanding catch

India's vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has suffered an injury to his left rib cage during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. The BCCI said he "has been taken to hospital for further evaluation and assessment."

The injury occurred during the 34th over of Australia's innings at the SCG, as Iyer completed an outstanding catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana. Carey had attempted to slap the ball down the ground but got a top edge that sent the ball high between backward point and deep third.

Iyer tracked the ball from backward point, running at full tilt and diving as the ball dropped over his head, but hit the ground hard while holding the catch. He immediately clutched his side in pain, had to be attended to by the physiotherapist, and went off the field before the next ball was bowled.