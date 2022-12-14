India bat and pick three spinners; Bangladesh hand debut to Zakir Hasan

India captain KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He hoped his spinners - R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav - would be use the footmarks later in the game to help India pick up 20 wickets. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were tasked with leading the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.