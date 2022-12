Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel share seven wickets to wrap up big India win

It took India only 11.2 overs on the final morning of the Chattogram Test to pick up the last four Bangladesh wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Their 188-run win and South Africa's six-wicket loss to Australia shortly afterwards meant India are now second on the World Test Championship points table . They have another five Tests in this cycle, and if they win four of those, they will guarantee themselves another appearance in the final.