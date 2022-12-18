Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel share seven wickets to wrap up big India win

Bangladesh were bowled out for a mere 150 in their first innings. But, set a target of 513 in a bit over two days, they showed great resistance the second time around and finished the fourth day on 272 for 6.

With India into the tail now, Shakib started farming the strike. He either skipped down the track against Axar or used the slog sweep to pick up the boundaries. Against Siraj, he opened up his stance and used the pull and flat-bat shots to keep going. Along with Taijul Islam, he added 37 for the eighth wicket; all 37 runs came from Shakib's bat.