Matches (12)
PAK v ENG (1)
BBL (1)
AUS v SA (1)
LPL (2)
ENG-W in WI (2)
AUS-W in IND (1)
Kenya QUAD (W) (4)
RESULT
1st Test, Chattogram, December 14 - 18, 2022, India tour of Bangladesh
India FlagIndia
404 & 258/2d
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(T:513) 150 & 324

India won by 188 runs

Player Of The Match
40, 5/40 & 3/73
kuldeep-yadav
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Statistics
Table
News
Videos
Photos
Report

Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel share seven wickets to wrap up big India win

It took India just 11.2 overs on the fifth morning to take the final four Bangladesh wickets and go 1-0 up

Hemant Brar
Hemant Brar
7 hrs ago
1:20

Jaffer: Bangladesh batters need to be consistent if they are to win against good teams

India 404 (Pujara 90, Iyer 86, Miraz 4-112, Taijul 4-133) and 258 for 2 dec (Gill 110, Pujara 102*) beat Bangladesh 150 (Mushfiqur 28, Kuldeep 5-40) and 324 (Zakir 100, Shakib 84, Axar 4-77) by 188 runs
It took India only 11.2 overs on the final morning of the Chattogram Test to pick up the last four Bangladesh wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Their 188-run win and South Africa's six-wicket loss to Australia shortly afterwards meant India are now second on the World Test Championship points table. They have another five Tests in this cycle, and if they win four of those, they will guarantee themselves another appearance in the final.
Bangladesh were bowled out for a mere 150 in their first innings. But, set a target of 513 in a bit over two days, they showed great resistance the second time around and finished the fourth day on 272 for 6.
Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the two overnight batters, started positively on the fifth morning, with Mehidy driving Mohammed Siraj on the up through covers in the first over of the day. From the other end, Shakib slog-swept Axar Patel for a six.
India struck back when Mehidy, once again trying to hit Siraj on the up, sliced one to backward point.
With India into the tail now, Shakib started farming the strike. He either skipped down the track against Axar or used the slog sweep to pick up the boundaries. Against Siraj, he opened up his stance and used the pull and flat-bat shots to keep going. Along with Taijul Islam, he added 37 for the eighth wicket; all 37 runs came from Shakib's bat.
Shakib hit six fours and as many sixes in his entertaining 84 before being bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. The Bangladesh innings didn't last long after that, with Axar finishing with four wickets in the innings and Kuldeep three.
BangladeshIndiaBangladesh vs IndiaIndia in BangladeshICC World Test Championship

Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Hindi
Match Coverage
All Match News

Domingo hints Shakib could play as pure batter in Dhaka Test

"It is very difficult to balance the side at the moment. I am not 100% sure if Shakib would be able to bowl"

Domingo hints Shakib could play as pure batter in Dhaka Test

KL Rahul 'proud' of hard-fought Chattogram win

"We haven't played Test cricket in a while, so there was some worry coming into the Test match about how the bodies would react"

KL Rahul 'proud' of hard-fought Chattogram win

Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel share seven wickets to wrap up big India win

It took India just 11.2 overs on the fifth morning to take the final four Bangladesh wickets and go 1-0 up

Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel share seven wickets to wrap up big India win

Debutant Zakir Hasan seizes his chance after years of domestic toil

"I was trying to follow the way I bat in first-class cricket. I didn't want to think this is a big Test match"

Debutant Zakir Hasan seizes his chance after years of domestic toil

Pace, loop and dip: the other side of Axar Patel

Renowned more for his lack of turn, he produced three wickets with ones that went away on a slow, unhelpful track

Pace, loop and dip: the other side of Axar Patel
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Bangladesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Najmul Hossain Shantocaught67156
Zakir Hasancaught100224
Yasir Alibowled512
Litton Dascaught1959
Mushfiqur Rahimbowled2350
Shakib Al Hasanbowled84108
Nurul Hasanstumped33
Mehidy Hasan Mirazcaught1348
Taijul Islambowled415
Ebadot Hossaincaught05
Khaled Ahmednot out01
Extras(b 4, lb 1, nb 1)
Total324(10 wkts; 113.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
AUS1391312076.92
IND137428755.77
SA116507254.55
SL105416453.33
ENG2198411244.44
PAK114525642.42
WI114525440.91
NZ92612825.93
BAN111911612.12
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your California Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2022 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved