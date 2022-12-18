Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel share seven wickets to wrap up big India win
It took India just 11.2 overs on the fifth morning to take the final four Bangladesh wickets and go 1-0 up
India 404 (Pujara 90, Iyer 86, Miraz 4-112, Taijul 4-133) and 258 for 2 dec (Gill 110, Pujara 102*) beat Bangladesh 150 (Mushfiqur 28, Kuldeep 5-40) and 324 (Zakir 100, Shakib 84, Axar 4-77) by 188 runs
It took India only 11.2 overs on the final morning of the Chattogram Test to pick up the last four Bangladesh wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Their 188-run win and South Africa's six-wicket loss to Australia shortly afterwards meant India are now second on the World Test Championship points table. They have another five Tests in this cycle, and if they win four of those, they will guarantee themselves another appearance in the final.
Bangladesh were bowled out for a mere 150 in their first innings. But, set a target of 513 in a bit over two days, they showed great resistance the second time around and finished the fourth day on 272 for 6.
Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the two overnight batters, started positively on the fifth morning, with Mehidy driving Mohammed Siraj on the up through covers in the first over of the day. From the other end, Shakib slog-swept Axar Patel for a six.
India struck back when Mehidy, once again trying to hit Siraj on the up, sliced one to backward point.
With India into the tail now, Shakib started farming the strike. He either skipped down the track against Axar or used the slog sweep to pick up the boundaries. Against Siraj, he opened up his stance and used the pull and flat-bat shots to keep going. Along with Taijul Islam, he added 37 for the eighth wicket; all 37 runs came from Shakib's bat.
Shakib hit six fours and as many sixes in his entertaining 84 before being bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. The Bangladesh innings didn't last long after that, with Axar finishing with four wickets in the innings and Kuldeep three.
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo