2nd Test, Mirpur, December 22 - 26, 2022, India tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
227
India FlagIndia
(53.6 ov) 184/4

Day 2 - Session 2: India trail by 43 runs.

Current RR: 3.40
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 44
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 58/0 (5.80)
Report

Taijul's three before lunch drags Bangladesh back into contest on second day

As expected, spin came to the fore on second day's first session with the left-arm spinner taking all three wickets

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
1 hr ago
Taijul Islam leaps in joy after dismissing Shubman Gill, Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test, Mirpur, 2nd day, December 23, 2022

Taijul Islam leaps in joy after dismissing Shubman Gill  •  Associated Press

Lunch India 86 for 3 (Kohli 18*, Pant 12*, Taijul 3-24) trail Bangladesh 227 by 141 runs
Taijul Islam practically bowled through the first session of day two to leave India at 86 for 3 in response to the hosts' 227. Taijul bowled 13 overs of beautiful left-arm spin - breaking once for a change of ends - and took out India's top three. On a pitch likely to assist spin more as it goes on, Bangladesh's total looked paltry no more, and India's decision to drop a spinner didn't look all that flash.
Resuming the day at 19 for 0, India's openers never looked settled. This was a day in which Bangladesh needed nothing less than control and wickets to stay in the match. They won't have too many complaints with returns of 67 for 3 in the pre-lunch session.
KL Rahul, who struggled against Shakib Al Hasan on the first evening, didn't look any more comfortable against Taijul. Except for one back-foot boundary, he got caught on the crease often, having to play forward defensives. Even when he looked to skip down, it was only a small movement. One such delivery trapped him in front as the ball turned less than expected and kissed the pad on the way to the bat.
Shubman Gill, who was more at home on the first day, was kept quiet too. Into the eighth over of the day, Gill had added only six to his overnight 14. He tried the big sweep, the first such shot from the only batter in the top four who does it. Turned out he picked a full and straight ball, and didn't even consider reviewing when given lbw.
Cheteshwar Pujara got off to a quick start - one streaky boundary, one through soft hands - but once Mehidy Hasan Miraz made it spin on both ends, his runs dried up. From 21 off 29 he added just three in 25 balls. The last of those was a routine forward defensive shot off the inside half of the bat, but the short leg, Mominul Haque, turned it into a sensational low catch. Short in stature, he moved to his left with the shot, and also managed to stay low, plucking it with his left hand centimetres off the ground.
Virat Kohli, who was out lbw off the back foot to Taijul in the first Test, looked intent to play on the front foot, but had to keep defending because Taijul hardly missed his length. The one time that Kohli went back, he was hurried in defence.
At the other end, started a new phase of the innings, where Rishabh Pant walked out to a long-on and deep midwicket even at 71 for 3, just like he did in Chattogram at 48 for 3. Quickly he got to 12 off 14, but both batters survived close calls in the period before lunch.
Kohli went back to Mehidy, the ball didn't turn in, and he was saved by the edge being too thick for a wicketkeeper to catch up with. Against the same bowler, Pant played a half-hearted cut, and Litton Das failed to grab the half chance at first slip. On the last ball of the session, Kohli nearly ran himself out when Pant sent him back from what looked like an impossible single.
Bangladesh vs India

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Match Coverage
India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KL Rahullbw1045
Shubman Gilllbw2039
CA Pujaracaught2455
V Kohlicaught2473
RR Pantnot out6774
SS Iyernot out3541
Extras(nb 3, w 1)
Total184(4 wkts; 53.6 ovs)
<1 / 3>
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
AUS1391312076.92
IND137428755.77
SA116507254.55
SL105416453.33
ENG22108412446.97
WI114525440.91
PAK124625638.89
NZ92612825.93
BAN111911612.12
Full Table
