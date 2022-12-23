Taijul's three before lunch drags Bangladesh back into contest on second day

Resuming the day at 19 for 0, India's openers never looked settled. This was a day in which Bangladesh needed nothing less than control and wickets to stay in the match. They won't have too many complaints with returns of 67 for 3 in the pre-lunch session.

Kohli went back to Mehidy, the ball didn't turn in, and he was saved by the edge being too thick for a wicketkeeper to catch up with. Against the same bowler, Pant played a half-hearted cut, and Litton Das failed to grab the half chance at first slip. On the last ball of the session, Kohli nearly ran himself out when Pant sent him back from what looked like an impossible single.