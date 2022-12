Bangladesh bat, and play Mominul, Taskin; India bring in Jaydev Unadkat for Kuldeep Yadav

India made one change to their XI: Jaydev Unadkat , whose only Test so far was in 2010, replaced Kuldeep Yadav. Between his two appearances, India played 118 Tests . Kuldeep was the Player of the Match in the first Test for his eight wickets in the match and 40 with the bat. But given the grass on the pitch, India decided to go with three seamers and two spinners.