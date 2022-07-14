Matches (15)
2nd ODI (D/N), Lord's, July 14, 2022, India tour of England
England FlagEngland
(19.1/50 ov) 91/4
India FlagIndia

India chose to field.

Current RR: 4.74
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 21/3 (4.20)
India opt to bowl; Virat Kohli returns in place of Shreyas Iyer

England went with an unchanged XI despite a ten-wicket defeat at The Oval

Hemant Brar
1 hr ago
1:25

Buttler: 'No need to panic at all'

India opt to bowl vs England
Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the second ODI at Lord's as India look to seal the three-match series. Virat Kohli returned after missing the first ODI with a groin strain; Shreyas Iyer made way for him in what was the only change for the visitors.
Rohit cited the moisture in the surface as the reason behind his decision. He also said it was better to "have a score in front" given the dimensions of the ground. The square boundaries are on the shorter side - 57 metres and 68 metres - but there is a long pocket of 91 metres at deep midwicket. The straight boundary measures 84 metres.
England captain Jos Buttler said he would have "probably bowled first" had he won the toss, but was "50-50". England went with an unchanged XI despite a ten-wicket defeat at The Oval. "Batting is our main strength and one game is not going to change that," Buttler said.
England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 David Willey, 9 Craig Overton, 10 Brydon Carse, 11 Reece Topley
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Mohammed Shami, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
IndiaEnglandEngland vs IndiaWorld Cup Super LeagueIndia in England

Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

England Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
JJ Roycaught2333
JM Bairstowbowled3838
JE Rootlbw1121
BA Stokesnot out1416
JC Buttlerbowled45
LS Livingstonenot out02
Extras(w 1)
Total91(4 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
