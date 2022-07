India opt to bowl; Virat Kohli returns in place of Shreyas Iyer

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in the second ODI at Lord's as India look to seal the three-match series. Virat Kohli returned after missing the first ODI with a groin strain; Shreyas Iyer made way for him in what was the only change for the visitors.

Rohit cited the moisture in the surface as the reason behind his decision. He also said it was better to "have a score in front" given the dimensions of the ground. The square boundaries are on the shorter side - 57 metres and 68 metres - but there is a long pocket of 91 metres at deep midwicket. The straight boundary measures 84 metres.