Bumrah five-for, Archer's Test return headline closely-contested day

India 145 for 3 (Rahul 53*, Pant 19*) trail England 387 (Root 104, Carse 56, Smith 51, Bumrah 5-74) by 242 runs

Jasprit Bumrah was saved, or saved himself, for Lord's . The temptation of the most famous honour's board in the world might have had something to do with it, and if so, the plan worked. Bumrah was able to claim a five-for that helped bowl England out for 387 but he was far from the only fast bowler that set the pulse racing.

Jofra Archer would have spent three years thinking about this moment, being told of the light at the end of the tunnel as he willed himself through the rehab his body needed to shoulder the burden that comes with Test cricket. Three balls into his first over back, the light wasn't hypothetical anymore. His day in the sun had finally come and he was bathed in its glow as he celebrated a wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal was sent back, wondering what he could have done against an 89mph rocket. Karun Nair was greeted by a 93mph missile.

Bumrah was carving out legacy. Archer was clearing away the cobwebs. Lord's was spoiled rotten. KL Rahul went to stumps unbeaten on 53 and holds in his hands much of India 's hopes of getting close to England's total. They are 242 behind.

It was a special occasion at Lord's - Red for Ruth day, where everyone is encouraged to wear their support for the charity run by former captain Andrew Strauss on their sleeves. It seemed to have moved inanimate objects as well because the pitch became a lot more generous to those willing to bend their backs. The quicker pace it offered made the sideways movement all the more deadly.

Jofra Archer struck in his first over back • Getty Images

Set batters found themselves undone when they least expected it. Ben Stokes' off stump was off to the races immediately after he hit a boundary. Root, on 104, turned lead-footed all of a sudden, which created a gap between bat and pad for Bumrah to hurtle through. Shubman Gill , who came into this game with 585 runs in four innings, was snapped up for just 16. Jamie Smith went to lunch having rescued England from 271 for 7 to 355 for 7 but as soon as he came back, Mohammed Siraj found his outside edge. He celebrated the wicket by signalling the number 20, like many footballers have done this week to pay tribute to Diogo Jota, the 28-year-old Liverpool forward who died in a car crash in Spain

There was one who proved adept, so much that the very concept of dismissal started to look remote. Rahul made 53 not out off 113 balls and went to stumps unbeaten. This innings was built on his discipline and his judgment outside the off stump and his alertness for scoring opportunities when England shifted their lines straighter. Equally, his focus stood out. Archer tested him with a 142 kph bouncer. Rahul was surprised by it - his feet off the floor, his balance shot to hell and yet even in that vulnerable state he was able to get his hands over the ball and cushion its journey back into the ground. There was another example of his defensive skills in the next over itself, when Stokes went wide of the wicket to maximise the away movement that he gets. Rahul was aware of what the bowler was trying to do and he was very careful to present a straight bat instead of being sucked in by the angle and offering a closed one.

KL Rahul's measured knock kept India in the game • Associated Press

Rishabh Pant batted through injury. Nair almost got his redemption but fell 10 short of a half-century. England overloaded Gill. Targeting him with a bouncer barrage armed with five men on the leg side. Coaxing him across his stumps to bring lbw into play. Filling up the front of the wicket with catchers and also blockers that prevented easy singles. The Indian captain lost his patience this time, attempted to find loopholes, like backing away to cut a short ball way down leg and didn't see his wicket coming. Chris Woakes, with the keeper up to the stumps, switched up the play and went for his outside edge. He got it. England went to stumps with a lead that looks stronger for this bit of enterprise.

A great many things happened on Friday, even though only 72.3 of the scheduled 90 overs were possible, and the most memorable were the work of a fast bowler who has turned modern-day cricket into a kindergarten playground. Nobody really came up to Bumrah's level - he was getting the ball to swing one way and seam the other and four different batters could do nothing more than just give up their stumps to him.

Bumrah rested at Edgbaston so that he could play at Lord's. He wanted to play here to get a five-wicket haul and a place on the honour's board. When he did, he was merely relieved. Siraj had to act as puppet master, grabbing his new-ball partner's hand and raising it aloft while the Indians in the crowd cheered. Kapil Dev was calmly brushed aside. He is no longer the Indian with the most five-fors away from home . In the middle of all this, there was a small victory for the visitors when Gill secured his first successful review on tour to get rid of Woakes.

Jamie Smith dug deep yet again • Getty Images

India continued to challenge the umpires, their irritation sparked by a second new ball that needed to be changed - a mere 10.3 overs into its use - and the replacement looking much the worse for wear . Gill spent the entire morning drinks break with umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula voicing his dissatisfaction, which had to have played a role in the officials eventually switching out even the replacement ball, after eight overs.