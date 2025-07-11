India unhappy with replacement ball as Dukes loses shape too soon again

The Dukes balls were at the centre of attention once again as India were unhappy with the replacement ball for the second new ball, incredibly just 10.3 overs into its life on the second morning of the Lord's Test

The difference in results was stark. Jasprit Bumrah had wreaked havoc with the original ball, taking three wickets in his first 14 deliveries, but India went the rest of the first session without another wicket despite bowling to England 's Nos. 7 and 9. After plenty of remonstrations the ball was changed once again, 48 balls after the first ball change.

The second new ball, which went out of shape in just 10.3 overs and didn't pass through any of the rings on the gauge, had swung 1.869 degrees and seamed 0.579 degrees on average. The replacement ball swung 0.855 degrees an average and seamed 0.594 degrees. More than the data perhaps it was the softness and the age of the ball that irked India.

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad , who has been a critic of the balls used in England since 2020, said on the broadcast that the replacement ball looked like it was 18-20 overs old. He also expressed his displeasure on X.

"The cricket ball should be like a fine wicketkeeper. Barely noticed," Broad wrote on X. "We are having to talk about the ball too much because it is such an issue & being changed virtually every innings. Unacceptable. Feels like it's been five years now. Dukes have a problem. They need to fix it. A ball should last 80 overs. Not 10."

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said there was a "serious issue with the Dukes ball" but felt they were also changed "too often" as players search for the perfect ball.

"The first thing is that there's a serious issue with the Dukes ball," Hussain said on Sky Sports. "Both captains talked about it before the game. We've seen it in this game: in this session, it's been changed twice. We've seen it in the last few years, really, the Dukes ball going out of shape.

"The second point at play here is that I think the ball is changed too often. I think we're getting a bit precious about cricket balls. In the history of the game, the cricket ball gets old, and the cricket ball gets soft. I think we're getting a bit addicted to having the perfect cricket ball for 80 overs.

"The third thing at play is that they got through in that first hour and Bumrah was unplayable … I looked up from my laptop at the back of comms box and went, 'They're changing the ball: why would you change the ball that is doing something to a random box of balls?' You know nothing about that, you know everything about this … I get why they're getting upset - it did look older, it did look softer -- but why change? Why take the gamble? I thought that was a real bizarre thing to do when you've got something, especially in this time when the Dukes ball is so all over the place, when you've got something, stick to it. They didn't."

The Dukes ball has been in the eye of a storm since 2020 as it has been going out of shape and soft too soon . The ECB's decision to introduce Kookaburra balls for four rounds of County Championship matches has also brought the Dukes ball in focus.