Rinku, Prasidh make T20I debuts as India choose to bowl

Toss India chose to bowl vs Ireland

As the coin went up under cloudy Malahide skies, Jasprit Bumrah - the first bowler to captain India in T20Is - called correctly and chose to bowl. He also announced the much awaited international debut of Rinku Singh in the middle order, alongside a maiden T20I cap for fast bowler Prasidh Krishna.

"I feel good. I feel good to be playing cricket and coming back after a long time. You realise what you're missing," Bumrah said on his return from injury.

"You always expect great cricket when you come to a foreign country, so you expect a fight [from Ireland]. Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna are the debutants. I've told them to enjoy their game and Prasidh is also coming back from an injury, so told him 'welcome back' along with me."

Arshdeep Singh completes India's pace trio with Ravi Bishnoi picked as the wristspinner. Washington Sundar is likely to fill the remaining overs with Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma also available. Dube returns to India's line-up for the first time since February 2020, after a prolific IPL season as Chennai Super Kings' middle-overs hitter.

Rinku is expected to slot in at No. 5. Sanju Samson keeps the wicketkeeping gloves ahead of Jitesh Sharma.

Ireland have brought in an extra seam option in Craig Young. Buoyed by their recent 2024 T20 World Cup qualification, their captain Paul Stirling said this series marks the start to their build-up towards that "adventure."

Ireland start the three-match series at No. 12 on the T20I Rankings. India top the table at No. 1.

India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 3 Sanju Samson (wk), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Arshdeep Singh, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Jasprit Bumrah (capt), 11 Prasidh Krishna.