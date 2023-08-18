Jasprit Bumrah strikes twice in first over on his comeback

The fast bowler conceded a boundary first ball, and then bounced back to rock Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah returned to international cricket after a year out due to injury and immediately made an impact, striking twice in his first over in the first T20I against Ireland. This is how ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball commentary recorded the over.

0.1 Bumrah to Balbirnie, FOUR runs

Not a good start for Bumrah, a great start for Balbirnie. Full and straight and just a gentle nudge behind square sees the ball race away as Ireland get off the mark

0.2 Bumrah to Balbirnie, OUT

BOOOOOM! Knocks him over! Full outside off, seaming in to take the inside edge onto the stumps as Balbirnie hangs his bat out limply

0.3 Bumrah to Tucker, no run

Length ball seaming in again. Tucker manages to fend this

0.4 Bumrah to Tucker, no run

Booming inswinging yorker at 135kph from Bumrah and Tucker manages to jam his bat down to keep that out

0.5 Bumrah to Tucker, OUT

Bumrah has another! Tucker goes across to a length ball outside off and he tries to ramp it but manages to just spoon it behind. Easy pickings for Sanju Samson as Bumrah celebrates