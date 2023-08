Will Jitesh and Avesh feature in bench-strength experiments for India?

Allrounder Shivam Dube had a second coming of sorts in the IPL this year with the bat. He had his most prolific season - 418 runs at a strike rate 158.33, including a whopping 35 sixes ( second-most in IPL 2023 ), while also averaging 38. More than half of those runs and 22 of those 35 sixes came against spin , though, and the conditions in Ireland are as different as they could get from Chennai (his home base at the IPL) - soggy, overcast, and quicker, bouncier, greener tracks. He faced only pace in the second T20I and scored 22 not out off 16 balls. His challenge will be to score more off the short stuff should it come his way, and be a wicket-taking option in the middle overs in conditions that better suit him.