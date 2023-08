The captains of the two teams, Paul Stirling and Jasprit Bumrah , shook hands in the middle to draw the curtain on the three-match series. Bumrah was named Player of the Series for his four wickets in the two completed games , at an average of 9.75 and an economy of just 4.87, comfortably the best across both sides. Returning to competitive cricket after a gap of ten months, he bowled with pace and accuracy to trouble the Ireland batters.