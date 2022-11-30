Milne, Mitchell lead from the front to bowl India out for 219 in series decider

47.3 overs India 219 (Washington 51, Iyer 49, Mitchell 3-25, Milne 3-57) vs New Zealand

New Zealand's seamers exploited whatever help there was in the surface and the conditions to dismiss India for 219 in the first innings of the decisive final ODI at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Kane Williamson used 42 overs of seam before bringing on a spinner in Mitchell Santner, with Adam Milne picking up three of the top five Indian wickets.

Daryl Mitchell , who struck twice in the middle overs to break the back of India's batting, also returned three wickets after New Zealand opted to bowl. If not for Washington Sundar 's maiden half-century - following Shreyas Iyer 's 49 at No. 3 - India could have struggled to cross 200.

A slight drizzle delayed the start of the match by ten minutes post which, Tim Southee and Matt Henry managed to largely keep openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill quiet. This despite Dhawan frequently making use of his feet to charge the pacers in a bid to put them off their lengths. His first two boundaries - a four over cover-point and a six over long-on - were both after he dashed down the track. His 25 off 36 at the ten-over mark did a disservice to all his efforts to up the scoring.

Gill, who got off the mark after facing 11 dots, struck two fours - a delectable drive through extra cover followed by a front-foot pull through midwicket - before flicking one to forward square leg to hand Milne his first wicket. Milne, in for Michael Bracewell in the XI, then got Dhawan playing one on via the inside edge following another slink down the wicket. In the interim though, he grassed Iyer at deep third.

Iyer and Rishabh Pant steadied the ship for a while without really getting any momentum towards India. Iyer looked far assured, timing his cuts and punches through the off side while also not shying away from the heaves through midwicket. But Mitchell, who had only one ODI wicket before Wednesday, prised out Pant with the short one before Suryakumar Yadav edged one to slip off Milne for the second time in the series.

Iyer, who looked prime to score his second half-century in the series, then sliced one aerially only for Devon Conway to take a well-judged catch running in from sweeper cover. At 121 for 5, India were in tatters just over halfway through the innings.

When Deepak Hooda fell with India's score on 149, the tourists were in danger of being way off the 200-run mark. But Washington showed his batting wares for the second time in the series - following his unbeaten 16-ball 37 in the first ODI. He added 31 with Yuzvendra Chahal (8 in 22 balls) for the eighth wicket and then scored his maiden fifty before being the last man dismissed.